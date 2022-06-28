The craziest moments of Paris Men’s Fashion Week

At all fashion week times, there are the collections you expect. And over the past few weeks, the Spring/Summer 2023 menswear shows in France, many have come out with this effortless, chic and toned down Parisian style.

Classic men’s cuts came from Herms, which showed loose, greige suits with pops of color, shell suit jackets and printed bowling shirts.

tudes kept it sleek and simple / studies

Paul Smith added ombre-hued jumpers among his v-neck wool waistcoats and faded-stripe nude trench coats, while tudes showed off a stylish selection of monochromatic styles from stone-hued shirts to tailored burnt orange and ending in a multicolored sheen. These were sophisticated, but this season there was a real feeling that many designers wanted to be different instead.

From risque cuts and dangerous dances to headless designs and unique clothing concepts, these are times we didn’t see coming…

Walk on the wild side at Loewe

Loewe grew cat wort on clothes / Loewe

JW Anderson has made quirky touches exploding on social media his design staple.

Designed for Loewe, these range from balloon bras to cracked egg stillletos, but on Saturday he took a green step forward and grew real chia plants and cat wort on coats, sweatshirts and tracksuits. They looked best out of sneakers and were the result of experimentation with designer Paula Ulargui Escalona.

A statement from the brand explained that the herbal section took 20 days to develop in a purpose-built polytunnel on the outskirts of Paris. A new slow fashion look or a soggy and dirty nightmare – you decide.

Tie in to Thom Browne

Thom Browne celebrated the jockstrap / Thom Browne

Thom Browne held a mid-20e century salon style collection, and added bare buttocks and a wink.

Her first looks were shown on models including Marisa Berenson and Debra Shaw, who rushed to apologize for being late before sneaking into the front row seats in full appearance. The others left their look number on a sign, as was done in the original salons.

Less traditional was the Brownes SS23 staple – jockstraps. The show’s ratings described them as the ultimate menswear, and they appeared above miniskirts, shorts and three-quarter length pants that hung below the hips. The final cowboy look saw a model strutting around in blue fringed leggings, a matching waistcoat and a large pointy cod piece, complete with a dangling anchor pendant.

Children play at Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton fell back into childhood / Louis Vuitton

On Thursday, in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, Louis Vuitton Menswear presented its first complete collection designed from conception without the late former creative director Virgil Abloh.

His brand of adding left-field fun to the French house’s legacy remained front and center in his absence. The studio envisioned a glorified playground for SS23, with witty looks like a costume covered in origami paper plane appliqués.

The childhood tropes were, however, played out more subtly using proportions. Oversized lilac overcoats with padded shoulders suggested space, while cropped V-neck knits looked second-hand, ready to be passed down.

Yippee or Neigh in Casablanca

Casablanca had horses on the track / casablanca

The questions came after the Casablancas show, where Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer took the Vaqueros, who are traditional horse herders from Mexico, as literal inspiration.

Seductively styled ranch boys strutted around topless in denim overalls, pastel-panelled western shirts and cowboy hats with elongated brims folded into a cocked hat silhouette. Behind them, four horses were fenced off as a thematic backdrop.

It comes after Chanels couture show in January faced backlash from PETA after Charlotte Casiraghi rode her horse on the catwalk.

It wasn’t that the Casablanca ponies looked particularly distressed – they were in fact docile and stood puzzled as they defecated on the ground. But the clothes can speak for themselves and here the cattle were just a distraction.

The leaning towers at Homme Pliss Issey Miyake

Three people at Homme Pliss Issey Miyake / Issey Miyake

It was a predictable start as Homme Pliss Issey Miyake’s monochrome pleated culottes, jackets with curved shoulder yokes and trouser and vest sets were released Thursday in an industrial-sized exhibit space. Then the adrenaline kicked in.

Acrobats emerged from a back wall, before crossing the room in leaning towers of three, stacked on top of each other. The performers, led by Rachid Ouramdane of the Théâtre National de Chaillot, threw themselves into elegant style and proved why these simple garments retain their appeal; freedom of movement with understated chic.

Let them have their heads at the Doublet

Doublet loses his mind / Doublet

Japanese designer Masayuki Ino de Doublet has won the 2018 LVMH Prize – the first Asian designer to do so – but his label remains a small name on the Paris Fashion Week schedule.

You’d better forget about him on Sunday, though, after his blizzard run where beard tips and icy eyebrows created an unlikely spring-summer look.

Popcorn tops and metallic biker jackets were the stars, until four headless designs arrived in quick succession. Red tracksuits, a trench coat, turtlenecks and black suits with fringe to the floor all sat overhead to give the sash effect. Admittedly, he is unlikely to take off on the street style scene.

Crazed clowns at Comme des Garons Homme Plus

It was jokers and jesters at Comme des Garons Homme More / CDG

Wild wigs, papier-mâché masks and harlequin-print clown pants came – often simultaneously – to the Comme des Garons Homme Plus show on Saturday.

It was head-scratching stuff, until designer Rei Kawakubo revealed in the show notes that she had brought court jesters to the Middle Ages. I figured those jesters probably had a punk spirit, she said.

This new punk face – bunny ears and goatee horns, wide eyes and puffy cheeks with puffy red lips – is actually very old. It has emerged that the parade masks are vintage examples, some made 100 years ago, specially purchased for the show. Antiques, anyone?