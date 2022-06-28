Selena Gomez Wears High Leg Slit Dress at Only Murders in the Building S2 Premiere





Selena Gomez celebrated the premiere of her Hulu series with Steve Martin and Martin Short Only murders in the buildinglast night’s second season in Los Angeles, and the actress dressed like the leading lady she is for the occasion. Gomez stepped out with her long black hair in a ponytail and wore a shimmering silver Michael Kors cutout dress with Effy jewelry. Amy SusanGetty Images Amy SusanGetty Images Selena Gomez with Martin Short and Steve Martin at the premiere Frazer HarrisonGetty Images Frazer HarrisonGetty Images On the red carpet, Gomez spoke Variety on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and how upset she is. “It’s about voting,” Gomez said. “It’s about bringing in men – men who need to stand up and also speak out against this issue. It is also the number of women who suffer. I’m just not happy and I hope we can do everything in our power to do something to change that. Gomez first spoke of his outrage over the decision on his Twitter, encouraging his fans to get involved with it. Planned parenthood to help restore abortion rights nationwide. “Watching a constitutional right be taken away is horrible,” Gomez wrote. “A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of the story. Thanks for supporting @ppact [Planned Parenthood] – I am afraid of what will happen to those who do not have the necessary means to have access to a safe and legal abortion. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. For more ways to get involved, from protesting to donating to abortion funds, check out ELLE’s guide here. Alyssa Bailey

Senior News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

