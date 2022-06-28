Fashion
These are all the best deals from J.Crew’s 4th of July Sale
Courtesy of the retailer
When it comes to shopping for mid-season summer clothes, you’re probably going to pay top dollar. The caveat to this prior notion is for the few major sales events that come and go in the blink of an eye, which are, in most cases, deals that occur on or around Amazon Prime Day and the 4th July.
Read more: Best Early Amazon Prime Day deals
While Prime Day will be full of tons of fashion deals in a few weeks (July 12-13 to be exact), there’s a huge 4th of july sale is going to J.Crew right now. While supplies last, you can shop an additional 50% off sale styles and 25% off full price styles using code “GOFOURTH“ check. What’s even better is that J.Crew has added tons of warm weather clothing to its sale section, so there’s an opportunity to grab some stylish pieces over 60% off, at many case.
A few hidden gems that stand out in the sale consist of several styles of shorts and polo shirts. For shorts, you can save over $35 on J.Crew’s bestseller 9″ chino shorts (57% off) and over $30 on their versatile 6″ short dock (55% off). For polo shirts, you can elevate your collared look by attaching a soft Cardigan Sweater-Polo (55% off) and one Cashmere polo shirt with a Johnny collar (55% off) for essentially what is a 2 for 1 deal.
Other standout pieces from this sale include deep savings on high-quality denim and leather shoes (like platform shoes and boots). But enough of that, you’re going to want to check out these deals for yourself. Time is running out here! Hurry up!
Textured Polo-Cardigan
Camden Crepe-Sole Slip-Ons
Cashmere Johnny Collar Polo Sweater
Seaport Extra Large Tote Bag
7″ Durable Kayak Shorts
Heritage Casual Hooded Tee
Japanese selvedge straight cut jeans
Organic cotton poplin shirt
Straight fit jeans in Black Rinse
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
