Half of fashion materials now come from sustainable sources, but more needs to be done to meet climate goals





Workers make blue jeans at the Congshin textile factory in Xintang, Guangdong province, China. … [+] (Photo by Lucas Schifres/Getty images) Getty Images

The 2021 Significant Change Information Report revealed a significant improvement in fashion brands using preferred materials with low environmental and/or social impact, but highlights the need to reduce reliance on raw materials. The figures, released today, show that 50% of the materials used by the 292 participating companies are now organic, recycled or other low-impact options, up from 44% in 2020. Textile Exchange, a non-profit organization that helps companies switch to more responsible materials, which created the report, welcomed the improvement but said the next step was to go paperless – a reduction in the amount of materials needed to support the economic operation of the industry. The report pointed out that there are early signs of a few companies leading the way in this area. The 2021 report shows that 68% of companies reported one or more circular business activities, although only 30% of participants provided quantitative data. The number of businesses reporting on re-commerce, the sale of used items, increased from 6 to 13 (out of 114) and reported 600,000 more items for resale than in 2019. In the foreword to the reports, Liesl Truscott, director of corporate benchmarking at Textile Exchange, said: When we launched the Corporate Fiber & Materials Benchmark (CFMB) program seven years ago, if a brand used organic cotton or recycled polyester in a collection or two, which was leadership in material sustainability. Today, this report takes place in a completely different context. We have just seen the use of preferred materials pass 50%. It’s no longer just about incorporating more sustainable fiber choices here and there, it’s about phasing out your conventional fibers quickly. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Textile Exchange will revise its benchmark over the next 18 months to better align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In particular, it wants to achieve its positive climate target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions generated by textile production by 45% by 2030. Greenhouse gas emissions have only decreased by 5% l last year. Truscott added: Moving from operating models to regenerative and circular models of doing things will take all the effort and collaboration we can muster. Each of the next eight years matters. With this urgency in mind, we are restructuring our benchmark, raising ambition expectations and rewarding actions that result in real and meaningful change aligned with our Climate+ strategy. The Materials Change Index, which is used to create the report, is the industry’s largest peer-to-peer comparison initiative. Participating brands include Adidas, Gap, H&M, Kering, Levis and PVH Corp.

