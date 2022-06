Queen Letizia dazzles in the most flattering midi dress of the season

June 28, 2022 – 10:51 BST



Tania Leslau

Queen Letizia of Spain met First Lady Jill Biden at the Cancer Association in Madrid, wearing a polka dot midi dress which is the royal trend of the season

Queen Letizia of Spain met the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, looking timeless in an elegant printed dress. The fashionable royal, who has an endless supply of enviable attire, visited the Cancer Association in Madrid on Monday alongside the president’s wife. WATCH: Royal ladies in polka dots: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more in this summer’s hottest trend Queen Letizia, 49, looked ethereal in a figure-hugging monochrome polka dot dress – which is truly the print of the season among the royal family. With a scoop neckline, short sleeves, black and white ombré effect, white polka dots and a midi length, José Hidalgo’s number was as eye-catching as it was regal. Loading player… WATCH: Contents of Queen Letizia’s purse revealed as she suffers from major mistake The royal donned a pair of Carolina Herrera black suede slingback pumps to elevate her sleek ensemble. She wore her loose silk brown tresses in a slicked back style and opted for her glamorous beauty mix. SEE MORE: Queen Letizia looks sensational in white fitted trousers and a cashmere blouse – see photos A flawless complexion, a flow of black mascara, a subtle smoky eye and a pale pink lip for radiant makeup. The royal was pretty in polka dots Dr. Jill Biden exuded suave yet sophisticated energy in a tailored red skirt suit with gold button detailing and a clean cut. Queen Letizia joined Dr Jill Biden for the occasion Fans online loved Queen Letizia’s printed dress and took to social media to share their positive thoughts. “Queen Letizia’s dress is a fun take on polka dots,” one commented, while another added, “She’s always gorgeous.” A third said, “Ooh I love that polka dot dress!” and a fourth agreed, writing, “Letizia still looks fabulous, Jill looks stunning in that red suit too.” PHOTOS: Royal ladies in pink suits: 7 times Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex & co inspired us with summer style Queen Letizia recently turned heads in another monochrome number. She wore a elegant leather midi shirt dress from & Other Stories, featuring wide, half-length kimono sleeves, a v-neckline, a two-ring metal belt and slanted front pockets. She completed her look with a pair of black strappy heels, adding a touch of sophistication to her rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all our celebrity and royalty news straight to your inbox.

