Celine and Blackpinks Lisa Steal the Show at Paris Fashion Week





What happened: June 26, French luxury house Celine closed Paris Men’s Fashion Week with a bang. The presentation of his Spring 2023 menswear collection featuring many shirtless models was only eclipsed by his star-studded guest list, now trending on Chinese social media. Fans’ fixation on K-pop stars, especially Lisa of girl group Blackpink (nicknamed Celine’s Princess) and V (Kim Tae-hyung) of South Korean boy group BTS means Celine is getting heavy traffic . Lisa’s post-show antics, i.e. pole dancing at the afterparty, has created a viral hashtag and a virtual battleground among netizens. The appearance of actor Park Bo-gum was also noteworthy. The collective hashtag #park bogum, kim tae hyung, Lisa at Paris Fashion Week# currently has 150 million views. The Jing plug: Chinese ambassadors aren’t the only way to appeal to local consumers. South Korean idols are highly regarded by Gen Z and have massive and fiercely loyal fanbases. Blackpinks Lisa is a particularly notable case. Having participated in national variety shows such as Youth with youshe has significant visibility and was announced as Celines’ global ambassador in September 2020. Since then, the young idol, originally from Thailand but essentially adopted by Korea, has continued to drive the commercial success of the Hedi Slimane fronted vehicle. on the continent. Although the debate over whether or not to use local KOLs continues as the K-pop stars present a more than viable alternative, the ongoing political issues between the two countries also appear to be slightly reconciling. Whether real (unpredictable) or virtual ambassadors, brands cannot escape KOLs here. Slimane was given a clear mission by LVMH boss Bernard Arnault when he joined the label in 2018: to double or triple Celines achieves $1 billion in sales within five years and expands product categories. Four years have passed and Arnault is now one of the fastest growing fashion companies in the world. According to analysts, it surpassed the 2 billion euro mark for 2021 in terms of revenue. This is mainly due to the remarkable Hit of its ready-to-wear and leather goods lines. And a generous sprinkle of undeniably bankable K-pop stardust can’t hurt. The Jing Plugreports on high-profile news and features our editorial teams’ analysis of key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product declines and mergers to heated debates popping up on Chinese social media.

