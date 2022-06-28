Wilson College students design adaptive fashion for the North Carolina Spinal Cord Injury Association

By Marie Giuffrida

Through a collaborative effort between students and faculty at NC State and Belk at Crabtree, confident smiles filled the room at the North Carolina Spinal Cord Injury Association (NCSCIA) Women’s Empowerment Conference on Friday, 6 may.

The conference, titled A Voice at the Table, aimed to bring together women with disabilities for both community celebration and advocacy discussions. The event included a fashion show showcasing apparel and accessories created using the principle of Universal Design, a design process pioneered at NC State where products and spaces are designed to be accessible to people with a wide range of abilities. physical and intellectual. Students from Wilson College of Textiles created the clothes that appeared in the show.

The Two Fridas Adaptive Fashion Show was a collaboration between NCSCIA and Wilson College that drew on both the art of Frida Kahlo and the Mary Grace Wilder and Sabrina Martins Sonder collection.

Sonder was a semester-long project created for a fashion development and product management course. It debuted at the Threads Senior Collection Show 2021 along with 14 other original collections. Sonder aimed to show how beautiful clothes can be accessible to everyone, regardless of their physical or cognitive abilities.

We’ve created pieces that work for multiple populations of people without compromising on style or comfort, says Martin, who graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in fashion and textile management and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in textiles.

Martin and Wilder created looks for twelve models with and without disabilities. They included features such as alternate closures, drawstring sleeves, accordion side panels, natural fiber fabrics and full knit garments. Each design was created to meet the needs of the models, creating garments that are not only beautiful but functional.

Throughout the design process, Martin and Wilder relied on the principles of Universal Design, and they were fortunate to have the course taught by a leading expert in inclusive apparel design, Associate Professor Kate Annett Hitchcock.

When you talk about universal design, you’re thinking about user engagement before you even start thinking about the initial design, says Annett-Hitchcock. It’s much earlier in the process that you start addressing the needs of the user.

Forging New Connections

One of the models in the Sonder collection was a member of the NCSCIA who brought back her positive experience with her in the organization.

She went back to the director, says Annett-Hitchcock. They then reached out to me and said, We were having this women’s empowerment conference in May and we would like to do a fashion show.

Both Martin and Wilder created pieces for the show, some repurposed from the Sonder collection, others completely original.

I worked with someone who was visually impaired and she brought up a lot of good things, says Martin. It made me aware of other issues and pushed my thinking on how to create more inclusive fashion.

Martin took feedback from models and created garments that were both reversible and could be worn with both sides facing forward.

Annett-Hitchcock contacted the College of Design, where a class of graduate students created props to be included in the show.

Almost every model that appeared on the spinal cord injury show had original clothing and a prop from College of Design students, says Annett-Hitchcock.

The show didn’t stop at the original designs; they also partnered with Belk to create a video offering the public advice on buying adaptable fashion at retail stores.

We reached out to Belk and they donated three looks, says Martin. We went through the entire buying process and took a video of the three women wearing the clothes and explained why this piece works and why this piece doesn’t.

The three models were all in wheelchairs and they took a guided tour of the store, says Annett-Hitchcock. They talked about accessibility in the aisles: what they can see, what they can’t see.

The video and collaboration with Belk meant that some of the looks seen by the public could go straight from the runway to their closets. This is not always the case with adaptive fashion, as many parts are only available from specialist companies or at higher prices.

The event itself was designed with the audience in mind. The models walked at eye level rather than on a traditional elevated walkway. Each designer also included a description of the look their model was wearing and its adaptive features.

There were a lot of people who came to see us afterwards and said: It’s incredible, what a great idea! and expressed how cool some of the concepts are. said Martin.

Looking forward

Wilder and Martin show no signs of slowing down. The duo started their own business under the name anyBODY ​​where they continue to use universal design to make beautiful clothing accessible to everyone.

Were a very good team, says Wilder, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in fashion and textile management. As the process progressed, we thought, wouldn’t it be a dream to do this in the future?

The startup recently received a $10,000 micro-grant from the NC Idea Foundation, which supports promising start-ups in North Carolina.

The grant makes things much more real, says Wilder. And the programming that we have participated in has been amazing.

As part of the grant, Wilder and Martin received mentorship and guidance from the foundation, which helps them move to bring anyBODY ​​to the public.

Everyone deserves to wear something that makes them feel confident and comfortable, says Martin. Ultimately, that’s our goal.