Do you love Princess Beatrice’s 3.9k sequin dress? You must see the back



















28 June 2022 – 16:26 BST



Laura Sutcliffe

Princess Beatrice looked amazing wearing a sequin dress by Markarian at the National Gallery with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Prince Andrew’s daughter’s dress was secretly backless.

Princess Beatrice is killing when it comes to her outfits right now! From her range of dresses from The Vampire’s Wife to her collection of Gucci bags and her denim mini dress from River Island, the redhead royal looks amazing. READ: Princess Beatrice looks flawless in her khaki mini dress as she heads to Glastonbury Last week, the mother-of-one walked to the National Gallery with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wearing the finest sequin dress by high-end brand Markarian. Loading player… WATCH: Buckingham Palace releases new images from Princess Beatrice’s wedding The puffy style costs £3,950 and features a soft sage green hue, full skirt, open back, v-neckline, long balloon sleeves and a black belted waist. How magnificent! MORE: Princess Beatrice’s fashion faux pas at Royal Ascot almost went unnoticed In a recently released photograph, you can see the back of Beatrice’s dress and she has a cutout panel, showing her skin. It is subtle and highlights the perfect figure of Prince Andrew’s daughter. Full marks! The front of Béatrice’s Markarian dress… We also loved Princess Eugenie’s big sister’s hair. The royal opted for a new hairstyle that she has rarely featured – her auburn tresses were swept to the side and held back by a trendy chunky headband with a side parting. And the back! Perfectly styled side bangs revealed a reflection of a few Chopard earrings from the brand’s L’Heure Du Diamant collection, which were complemented by a silver clutch by Tyler Ellis encrusted with Swarovski crystals. Delicious! Speaking of her mane, Beatrice often sports long, luscious curls on royal outings. From low ponytails to glamorous waves, her hair is always cutting edge. For the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, Beatrice and Eugenie got their hair done by Ben Cooke – the man behind Victoria Beckham’s iconic ‘pob’ in 2002. READ: Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goal – skip to Kate Middleton Speaking to Instagram alongside the royal sisters, Ben said: “What an incredibly amazing weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. I was blessed to work with these two fabulous members of our royal family. “ Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all our celebrity and royalty news straight to your inbox.

