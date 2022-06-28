The most notable men’s collections from Milan and Paris Fashion Week

From flamboyant fireballs at Rick Owens to Bianca Saunders’ survey of Jamaican hard foods, these are Milan’s best Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collections and Paris





There is a kind of anti-logic in the combination of clothes, a quirk, explained Raf Simons following his last outing with Miuccia Prada, who commented on the role of simplicity in this season’s collection not as a constraint but as a concept of choice. Under their watch, in a partnership for two years now, this idea has been employed by pairing hard leather pieces with soft beige car coats; Plaid 1970s-inspired tops with playful ric-rac braids followed sleek black suits, in a thoughtful range of hits. Read Alexander Furys review of the show here.

48 Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Fashion

If S/S22 was all about being stuck indoors, Jonathan Anderson told AnOther last year, do we risk losing a generation to this pandemic just because they can’t interact in the normal way? S/S23 was about going back outside. Or at least that’s what Anderson’s eponymous label, debuting in Milan, suggested. Inspired by Philip Ridleys 1991 play The Disney Forkthe collection was largely coded by teenagers, with bicycle handlebars worn as if breastplates and skateboards had split in two, crossing knitwear.

45 JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

At Louis Vuitton, a sunny scene reminiscent of the famous yellow brick road set the tone for the house’s final outing under the leadership of the team assembled by Virgil Ablohs. Title weird maththe first collection without the late polymaths’ advocate was announced with a striking performance by the Florida A&M University Marching Band, as 72 polished looks followed many varied flower ideas to Kendrick Lamar’s soundtrack, who was seated in the front row next to Naomi Campbell, microphone in hand.

72 Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Informed by a trip to Egypt and named after the site of the Ptolemaic Temple of Horus, Edfu Rick Owens’ latest offering was a particularly colorful affair, with shades of hot pink, yellow snake print and, in the case from look 30, a fantastic uniform iridescent interspersing the labels favored the black palette (also present). Perhaps most notable, however, was the series of literal fireballs dropped by a crane into the Palais de Tokyo fountain at the center of the shows. See Paul Phungs’ photo essay on the show here.

23 Rick Owens Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

At Fendi, Silvia Venturini Fendi launched into bouts of relaxation that spoke of a classic summer vacation vibe, eagerly announcing a post-Covid escape intent. Accompanied by bucket hats, loafers and chain necklaces as well as bags, which were plentiful and took various shapes, daytime denim was a key trope. The house’s monoprint was mostly whispered, appearing oversized on tops and subtly printed on silky two-piece sets.

53 Fendi Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Fashion

Kim Jones’ interest in the Bloomsbury Set first blossomed as a teenager when he moved to Lewes; the town where Duncan Grant and Vanessa Bell had lived in the magnificent Charleston House. Jones has since returned, having recently bought a house in Sussex. With this in mind, he dedicates his latest Dior collection to Grant, deliberately connecting the dots with a series of sweaters inspired by the artist’s work, and an ensemble dressed like a lush, unruly English garden. Read our guide to Charleston House here.

52 Dior Homme Summer 2023

Jonathan Andersons Loewe has long been a unique beast, and this season has been no different. Gazes arrived sprouting grass, tablet-covered pieces dangling from the body like sandwich boards, while coats strewn with phone cases and other similar tools appeared like inverted Uten.Silo units. A daring marriage of nature and technology (some screens even showed fish swimming), the lawn-covered garments were a collaboration with Spanish bio-designer Paula Ulargui Escalona, ​​and were grown for 20 days just outside outside of Paris.

58 Loewe Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Fashion

Title hard food named after Jamaican cuisine (namely boiled dumplings, bananas and yams) Bianca Saunders leaned into a palette determined by soft tones (sand, teal and burnt orange) for her second show in Paris. It’s really about looking at the body and looking at the idea of ​​motion and matter, how that mixes together, she told AnOther. QG publisher Pierre Alexandre MPel and poet Kai-Isaiah Jamal both walked, wearing pieces of silk that were part of this idea of ​​movement. Read our interview with Bianca Saunders here.

16 Bianca Saunders Spring/Summer 2023

Since his debut with Fashion East, every offering from Craig Green has inspired a version of awe. This season there was a particular softness in the work of the most important designers in the first peach and later pink looks, while a certain lightness, unique to the aesthetics of greens, was offered by the white PVC background . Hardware, a green staple, was also present, both extreme and subtle, as large, angular objects gave way to upholstered details, riffing on the distant new peak described in the show’s notes.

18 Craig Green Spring/Summer 2023

Anti-burglary clothingMowalola Ogunles is her first runway outing since 2019. Her post-Fashion East debut and first showing in Paris were also inspired by all kinds of thieves, from people who work on Wall Street to online scammers, it said. she recently stated. vogue. Here, the London-based designer embraced primary colours, leather and restrictions: lacing details were a key motif, barbed wire clinging to boots, balaclavas were transformed into tops and several models had hands tied.

46 Mowalola Spring/Summer 2023

Disturbing half-masks, punk-style twisted hair and a horror-movie soundtrack heralded Rei Kawakubos’ return to Paris, after two years of Comme des Garons performances in Tokyo. Inspired by medieval court jesters, the designer has focused on frock coats this season, with jackets (almost all collared and buttoned, mostly black) appearing in each of the 34 looks. Brightly colored checks and stripes balanced out the dark note, with a series of white looks acting as a sort of cleanser for the palette.

34 Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring/Summer 2023

Dries Van Noten read the play this season, focusing on the subcultures established in the right-wing era, the Zazous in Paris in the 1940s; Buffalo scene from London which arrived under Thatcher for his S/S23 collection. Held on the roof of a parking lot, the show was loaded with hints of suiting (pinstripe pieces in particular were favorite), while feminine silhouettes were prominent (vest shapes in particular); elsewhere there were fantastic mismatched prints and pieces that riffed on sportswear.

60 Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Isabel funny My man is an adventurer, an outdoorsman with an urban flair,” Isabel Marant told AnOther last season. Admittedly, there was a playful side to the brand’s latest menswear offering. Bond of brotherhood, according to the press notes, the collection, all tie-dye and bright colors, oversized jackets and faded denim paid homage to the 90s, exploring the musical genres of the time with revisited grunge and techno aesthetics.