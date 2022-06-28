/ BTS’s V meets Hedi Slimane after Celine’s menswear show in Paris, posts dreamy new photos of her stylish look





BTS’s V, aka Kim Taehyung, posted a photo of himself and Celine’s creative director, Hedi Slimane, along with dreamy clicks of his stylish look while attending Celine’s Spring/Summer 2023 men’s show. He dropped the photos on Instagram, and the post got a lot of love from ARMY. …Read more Posted Jun 28, 2022 09:18 IST 1 / seven

Posted Jun 28, 2022 09:18 IST The BTS V member, aka Kim Taehyung, caught up with Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane after attending Celine’s Spring/Summer 2023 men’s collection. On Monday, the Winter Bear crooner posted a photo with Slimane and some dreamy new footage of the stylish look he donned for the fashion show on Instagram. The post received a lot of love from ARMYs (more than nine million likes), who had rushed to see the star in front of the Palais de Tokyo, where Hedi Slimane presented his new collection. (Instagram/@ thv) 2 / seven

Posted Jun 28, 2022 09:18 IST The new images showed V’s outfit to attend Celine’s men’s fashion show. The BTS member wore a black sequined turtleneck top with long sleeves and a skin-tight silhouette, paired with black skin-tight leather pants and an oversized red leather jacket. While the pants feature side pockets and a slightly flared hem, the jacket comes with stand-up collars, full sleeves and an open front. (Instagram/@thv) 3 / seven

Posted Jun 28, 2022 09:18 IST V accessorized her ultra-chic outfit with a silver OTT necklace adorned with sparkling rhinestones, a leather belt and black heeled boots. The messy hairdo, dewy skin and soft glam look of the Christmas tree singer gave the finishing touch to her outfit for Paris Fashion Week. (Instagram/@thv) 4 / seven

Posted Jun 28, 2022 09:18 IST Meanwhile, V attended Celine’s Spring/Summer 2023 men’s show with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum. The trio even posed for photographers outside the venue and greeted hundreds of fans, who had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of their favourites. Lisa and Bo-gum chose all-black looks for the occasion. (Instagram/@thv) 5 / seven

Posted Jun 28, 2022 09:18 IST Earlier, V dropped photos of himself relaxing in a park, watching a basketball game and visiting Celine’s store in Paris. The photos showed him wearing a dark brown suit set. It features a double breasted blazer with notch lapels, long sleeves, an oversized fit and an open front. (Instagram/@thv) 6 / seven

Posted Jun 28, 2022 09:18 IST V paired the jacket with a white crew neck t-shirt and dark brown pants. He styled the ensemble with black dress shoes and a messy hairstyle. (Instagram/@thv) seven / seven

Posted Jun 28, 2022 09:18 IST Another set of photos shows V having lunch in Paris. The star wore a coordinating pink and white striped ensemble. It features a mandarin collar shirt with long sleeves and a button front. He tucked it into matching shorts and styled the outfit with sunglasses and a leather belt. (Instagram/@thv)

