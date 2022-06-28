The best looks from the SS 2023 Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week





J he menswear season continued last week with the arrival of Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2023, which filled a full schedule covering both established designers – Dior, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton – and a new generation of talent redefining fashion. The idea of ​​having a separate menswear week has long since become obsolete because gender fluidity is becoming more accepted. This was the case so much so that several of the designers who presented their Spring 2023 designs in Paris over the past week performed shows that were essentially in name only. Yes, there were references to conventional standards of manhood. However, there were plenty of men wearing crop tops and traditionally feminine clothing. John Elliot opened the week with the first physical fashion show on Tuesday, followed by presentations of Bianca Saunders and Isabel funny. Thom Browne and Celine closed Sunday evening festivities. Each designer who participated in the week-long event had a unique angle that undoubtedly made their presentations special. Virgil Ablohthe late icon who was one of the few black designers to have led a major House before his tragic death last November, will always be linked to Louis Vuitton men’s clothes. Since his death, the house has never ceased to pay homage to him; the most recent example was a loud marching band that dominated the track before being replaced by by Kendrick Lamar darker performance. The rapper, who wore a crown of thorns designed by Tiffany & Co., performed songs from his latest album, “Mr. Morale and Big Steps,” singing “Long live Virgil.” At a time when it seems like every company brags about how much they care about sustainability, we can expect that jonathan anderson used green materials for his latest Loewe collection. But as soon as you look at a photo of the show, you realize that the designer’s strategy was unique. Paula Ulargui Escalonaa Spanish bio-designer, has used living, breathing plants to enrich everything from shoes to sweatshirts. Among the new generation of talents presented during the Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week, the Anglo-Nigerian designer Ok. She had a presentation of the 90s vibe which she titled “Buglarwear”, inspired by white-collar bankers, pastors and internet scammers. From artists like Kendrick Lamar taking the stage to brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton showing off their latest pieces, it was indeed a great week for fashion. Let’s take a look at our 10 favorite looks from Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023. Here are our top 10 looks from the Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 runways… Louis Vuitton . Issey Miyake Pleated Man Givenchy . Thomas Brown . Versace . Hermes casablanca . marine greenhouse . Craig Green . Fendi For the latest trends in fashion, lifestyle and culture, follow us on Instagram @StyleRave_ This is original Style Rave content exclusively created for our readers. If reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used by any other publishing house or blogs, such use must provide a direct link to this source article. Use of and/or registration on any part of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. —Read also

