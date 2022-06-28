Flossing is summer’s hottest fashion trend





This season’s sexiest look comes with attached strings. Celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Julia Fox and Jennifer Lopez are embracing all things strappy and sexy for summer, stepping out in skin-baring styles held together with what essentially amounts to trendy dental floss. A sultry step beyond the extreme cutouts and exposed flip-flops that have become de rigueur over the past couple of years, this related trend dates back to designer Nensi Dojaka, who has dressed stars like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Zendaya in her . signature flossy fashion since summer 2020. Other brands pushing flashy fashion include Christopher Esber, Supriya Lele and perhaps most importantly Mnot, the house behind Kendall Jenner’s groundbreaking wedding guest dress. The creator of the Lebanese brand, Eli Mizrahi, who once told Vogue he makes clothes for “bad girls” has dressed everyone from Kate Hudson to Charli D’Amelio in his daring designs, and recently dressed no less than a dozen different celebrities for the amfAR May gala in Cannes. Charli D’Amelio walked the red carpet at the amfAR Cannes 2022 gala in a Mnot look held together with thin strings. Getty Images for amfAR And while the “midriff flossing” trend has been following us on Instagram since last summer, largely led by Emily Ratajkowski, whose Inamorata specializing in risque wrap bikinis, there are now more ways to wear it (and bare it) than ever before. You can follow Rita Ora and Rihanna’s example with a lace-up look; Dundas’ popular “Nirvana” dress, which has appeared on Heidi Klum, Hailey Bieber and Ciara, features crisscrossing drawstrings that leave little to the imagination. Or maybe you prefer a bra and twist skirt set from Jennifer Lopez’s favorite Grace Ling, whose curve-hugging designs are like thongs for your whole body. Heidi Klum strikes a pose in Dundas’ leggy, lace-up “Nirvana” dress. heidiklum/Instagram And for those looking to try on the trend without showing enough so much skin, why not breathe new life into spaghetti straps with a string detail LBD? Versions from Dojaka and Mnot can cost four figures, but affordable versions abound from brands such as Mango, Urban Outfitters and Asos. It might not clean your teeth, but this celebrity-loved look is sure to refresh your wardrobe. Shop the trend:

