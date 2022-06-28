How ARs Road to Fashion becomes reality – WWD

While the reality of increased retail has literally brought virtual try-ons to the forefront for shoppers of makeup, sneakers, eyewear, and furniture, the consumer proposition for apparel is just beginning. The challenges are daunting, but interest in AR wearables has grown in recent years, especially as NFTs and metaverse mania have brought 3D digital fashion to the fore.

These factors create a potential influx of virtual fashion try-on experiences in the coming years, if not sooner, as technology and the brands that adopt it prepare to make their mark.

One of the most visible players in this space is social media giant Snap Inc., as its Snapchat investments double down on fabric simulation and body-tracking technology. The company revealed it was working on these efforts last year, and it’s clear that these are key priorities as it has refined them and expanded the scope of materials.

The result is already creating new experiences that entertain users. But that’s not the only motivation. Snap is also focusing on how augmented reality can boost fashion retail.

“I think for us, a huge area that we’ve really invested in is not just bringing these amazing technologies to Snapchatters, but actually how we can help partner with businesses and brands, and bring our technology to their own apps and websites,” Carolina Arguelles, global head of AR product strategy and marketing at Snap, told WWD.

This vision is apparently so big that it jumps the fence to reach retail on its own turf, not just on the platform.

“It’s really meeting customers [with] mindset on shopping and helping bring a shopping camera to cameras everywhere, not just the Snapchat camera,” she added.

Getting people to buy products is a clear benefit of letting them try products, and so facilitating that by letting them check out the experience at home is likely to drive sales. But that’s not the only focus of retail.

The company released new data this month that showcases augmented reality as a highly effective tool for reducing product returns. A survey conducted by Alter Agents on behalf of Snap and Publicis Media found that two-thirds of consumers are less likely to return goods after using AR. When it comes to fashion, nearly three-quarters said they are likely to buy clothes after using AR in the future. The figure for beauty, where augmented reality is already well established for makeup try-ons, is 69%.

Naturally, the tech company has a vested interest in touting the technology. But with the scope and reach of the report, the results seem significant. The survey interviewed more than 4,000 shoppers between the ages of 13 and 49 in the US, UK, France and Saudi Arabia.

And Snapchat is far from alone.

From a technology perspective, many vendors and platforms have perfected their 3D chops, digitally interpreting garments for design, collaboration, and prototyping. Many of these companies look at the landscape, while others bring in experts in the field from games and entertainment companies — Pixar actually employs stitching and simulation artists for its animated works — to develop and deploy solutions.

The range of efforts ranges from initiatives by well-known vendors such as Threekit and 3DLook to Walmart, which launched virtual dressing rooms through its acquisition of Zeekit. This only scratches the surface. Many more have entered the space, offering everything from off-the-shelf solutions to custom collaborations for the fashion world. Avataar, an AI and computer vision platform, closed a $45 million Series B funding round earlier this year, and this month it launched a new free-to-play platform. service to automate 3D AR functionality for merchants.

AR startup Zero10 aims to tackle Snapchat head-on.

Goods, like Barragan’s “Oil Dress”, are available through augmented reality in Zero10.

Courtesy picture

The Oil Dress in the Zero10 iPhone app.

Courtesy Image

In an exclusive, the company told WWD that it is set to release details of a new launch that will bring AR-powered shopping to the Maisie Wilen brand. Zero10 has also worked with emerging and established brands like Alexandra Sipa, Tommy Cash, Barragan and Edward Crutchley.

When asked why Zero10 chose to develop its own solution, instead of relying on Snap or another partner, George Yashin, CEO, explained that it was all about control: “We spoke to Snapchat maybe a year ago and they asked us to use their SDK,” he told WWD. “But we have no control over that. It is very important to have control over what you are doing, so we have a huge technical and 3D team. All of our teams are in-house and we only focus on digital fashion.

After building from his $2 million investment from angel investors, he is working on a seed round, while preparing to launch a software development kit for clothing simulation and body tracking. It is also developing a solution to advance AR in physical retail.

The main difference between Snap and Zero10’s solutions is the body fit data. It is not available for the latter today, although it may come in a future release. Meanwhile, that’s really part of the equation for the former.

Snap’s acquisition of Fit Analytics last year signaled its intentions, and if that wasn’t clear, the company’s recent partner summit made it clear. The social media giant announced the height prediction among a slew of new features in April, and the work won’t stop there.

Where it goes next, only Snap knows. But it will be the culmination of 10 years of AR development for the company. To better understand this trajectory, Arguelles will join WWD in a session on trendy augmented reality later this month.

The stakes are high. The global augmented reality retail market is estimated to be around $2.36 billion this year, with an expected growth of around $23 billion by the end of 2032. mode will likely depend, at least in part, on metaverse applications.

Yashin is considering this as well, and it’s already evaluating how its augmented reality technology can tie into these immersive environments, he teased to WWD. It’s an ambitious roadmap, but the fashion tech executive doesn’t seem intimidated. Having previously founded Gen Z fashion brand ZNY, he knows the challenges on the fashion front, and when it comes to technology, his legion of developers and engineers are up for the challenge.

With the massive push behind AR apps for fashion, it’s more than likely someone will figure out how to crack it before long, whether it’s Yashin, Arguelles or one of the many other vendors that have landed in this space or are about to enter. And that means augmented reality for fashion could finally arrive, ready to connect the massive real-world activity of retail and fashion to the emerging virtual world.