Marc Jacobs’ Stunning Fall 2022 Collection Speaks To True Fashion Lovers

Choice – a major sounding word right now. It surely clicked with Marc Jacobs when he invoked it to open his program notes. Its inclusion in the collection of looks derived from hospital scrubs had to register in the same way. While it’s doubtful (but not impossible) that Jacobs has been dreaming about it since Friday, the early ending of Roe v. Wade had been heavy for some time.

Jacobs is not one to wear his naked politics on his podium. However, he still carries his passions there, and often these passions reflect the cultural moment. How could they not? He did it again on Monday evening with a beautiful and strangely flamboyant collection, presented at the New York Public Library. “Choice…In the midst of unexpected obstacles…my feeling is unwavering – creativity is essential to life,” he writes.

For Jacobs, it’s a lifelong principle. Many years ago, when he was unemployed in his twenties after receiving the ax from Perry Ellis, he told me that creativity was the most important thing to him, that the ultimate scope of his work mattered less than the process and the fact of its creation. . (I’m paraphrasing, that was a long time ago.) He still feels that. He does not believe in the ability of creativity to erase societal illnesses, but to help us get through them. To that end, decades later, he remains fearless.

In its new collection exclusive to , that fearlessness carried a stunning couture-street fusion, just one of the dualities that crossed over. Another: a cheerful palette – Lavender! Hot pink! Periwinkle!–worn by models with a cyborg aura, including some whose heads appeared to have been partially shaved. (They weren’t; the look was achieved with very real hair-styling magic supervised by Duffy.)

Clothing was euphoric – mega-fashion that took familiar tropes to extraordinary destinations. denim jackets and vests; cargo and carpenter skirts; classic outerwear – Jacobs manipulated everything to create striking silhouettes that belied their pragmatic roots with rich and intriguing references to Cristobal Balenciaga and Charles Frederick Worth. He added some dresses that were real dresses, including a fantastic pink sequin foil number and simple black stitching. The sweaters were gems, giant, puffy ribbed twinsets of a new kind – on Kendall Jenner, a blue sweater with a cardigan tied at the hips; on Gigi Hadid, a pink vest with a shoulder pad cardigan. As for the scrubs, he worked them in waxed leather, with voluminous pants and gathered at the sides.

Along the way, Jacobs has picked up some themes from last June’s show, including the monogram, now more “understated” in low-contrast tones, and, in the case of a draped, tiered multi-pastel ballgown, the letters exploded beyond recognition. He also reprized last year’s alluring disc motif, here in a silver open-back dress over a white t-shirt and black jeans.

Everything was striking, the kind of clothes that speak to true fashion lovers – those who feel a rush in their emotional hearts at the prospect of an exquisite discovery. This demographic group only exists in limited numbers, but it exists everywhere. Yet these clothes are not available to people who do not live in or come to New York to shop. (Yes, shopping online is great, but many of these pieces scream to order.) The fact that they’re available to everyone is a testament to the courage and foresight of Bergdorf Goodman president Darcy Penick, and the tenacity and unwavering faith in fashion. from senior vice president and director of store presentation (read: legendary fashion director) Linda Fargo. Their motivation is clear: they want to offer their customers exciting and exclusive fashion.

But what about LVMH’s approach to its Marc Jacobs business? The brand is doing very well. On Monday, the trade publication Business of Fashion published a thoughtful and complete piece by chief correspondent Lauren Sherman reporting on plans to open 20 stores over the next 18 months and reach $1 billion in annual fashion and accessories sales within five years. Given the brand’s acknowledged lack of focus on catwalks, as noted in the story, it’s likely that these stores will all be contemporary. Some may be entirely dedicated to , the charming sister line imagined by Ava Niuri. Perhaps some will be outlets, an important area of ​​interest. Since June 28, Simon Properties Premium Outlet Website lists 32 outlet stores of the Marc Jacobs brand.

This is all great, with one very big caveat. On Monday night, one of fashion’s biggest celebrities curated a major and impactful fashion collection that will be available to potential customers in just one market. While it’s risky (and perhaps foolish) to question LVMH – it wasn’t by making mistakes that LVMH became LVMH, after all – one has to wonder why the luxury group sees no market for Jacobs’ most high-end apparel across the United States. , not to mention the whole world. And at Bergdorf you have a famous multi-door relative, right? Maybe you could arrange trunk tours for some places, like Los Angeles or, I don’t know, Dallas?

