Selena Gomez has epic abs and toned legs in a slit dress
- Selena Gomez wore a silver dress with side cutouts and a high slit on the red carpet last night.
- The Only murders in the building The actress gave fans a glimpse of her rock-hard abs and long, lean legs during the premiere of her show’s new season.
- Selena takes a fun and exciting approach to fitness, constantly mixing up her workouts and staying away from the scales.
Selena Gomez walked the red carpet in a silver dress with a high slit, giving fans a glimpse of her long, strong legs this week. And amidst the glow and shine of her incredible cut, the side cutout of the dress also showed glimpses of her epic abs.
Selena completed the fit with a high pony and hoops. And I must say that she is simply radiant.
The basics of support the actress premiered the second season of her hit crime comedy series, Only murders in the building, last night. The series was the most watched Hulu original comedy on the day of its premiere, so it makes sense that Selena would want to show up in style.
OK, but how does Selena get those toned legs? Well, the singer and actress credits her workout routines with helping her stay strong, but they also have the positive effect of reducing her symptoms of lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2015, according to My imperfect life. The condition also meant she had to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017, the outlet reported..
So, Selena trains with Amy Rosoff Davis, a Los Angeles-based personal trainer, nutritionist, and chef, and both workout routines tailored to her preferences and condition, Byrdie reported.
And while Selena hasn’t shared much about her workouts in recent years, she did post a ICT Tac last summer, showing off his dynamic workout, which included donkey kicks and medicine ball crunches.
Selena and Davis are working on “interval and circuit training together — and building a strong core,” Davis said Byrdie. “My whole thing is toning mixed with cardio and stretching,” to keep the body rejuvenated and challenged, she explained.
Davis constantly changes the specific exercises that make up Selena’s workout routine to challenge different muscles while keeping the process fun. “Working out should be part of your lifestyle, not an obligation or a burden,” she said. And clearly, a nice workout also helps in this department!
“[Selena and I] do everything from Pilates to hiking to dance cardio to circuit training to yoga and spinning, the list goes on,” Davis continued.
Both also have an incredibly positive outlook on exercise and aren’t a big fan of the scale. “If you train and eat healthy, your body should do the rest! When you have a healthy mind, body, and soul, the results will come,” Davis said. Byrdie.
Decidedly, the results are there! Selena rocked this red carpet, and I can’t wait to see the new season of her show.
