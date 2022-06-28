Marc Jacobs chooses his time wisely





For about six minutes nine, if you count the finale, the New York Public Library’s Astor Hall was transformed into a Brigadoon of fashion. At 7:30 p.m. sharp, Marc Jacobs held its fall 2022 show. By 7:36 p.m., the 42 looks had paraded in front of a single row of 100 guests seated on metal folding chairs. At 7:39 p.m., it was off. In attendance were mostly die-hard New York fashionistas Grace Coddington, Anna Wintour, Mickey Boardman, Derek Blasberg as well as Mr. Jacobs’ husband Char Defrancesco, Emily Ratajkowski and influencer Charlotte Groeneveld who goes by the handle @thefashionguitar. Christine Quinn, from the real estate porn reality show Selling Sunset, was dressed in a headband and matching leggings printed with the Marc Jacobs logo arranged in a graphic black and white vertical repeat. The same logo treatment was plastered on an M train that pulled up to a Lower East Side subway platform the other day. Then poof it was gone.

The scene was minimal. No street circus. No need to wait for some VIPs to take their seats 30 minutes late. Just a few minutes of civilized chatter among the tribe of Mr. Jacobs, who will follow their piper wherever he goes.

With the stoic grandeur of the library walls, a Philip Glass score and little else, Mr. Jacobs delivered an undiluted fashion experience designed to titillate purists. The show was defined by elements of modern and mundane sartorial scrubs, white men’s shirts, shiny ribbed sweaters, romanticized denim in fantastic Golden Age Gothic silhouettes. Candy-colored logo denim jackets and maxi skirts were worn front to back, twisted and tied to create the impression of a lively prom skirt. Mr Jacobs built exaggerated ballgown proportions in pink sequins and pastel logo cotton, then moved on to oversized graphic black and white leather workwear worn with gigantic hobo bags. He stripped it all down in the skinny, gothic minimalism of a cropped white canvas corset worn with a long black tailored skirt with a slit in the back. Then he concocted classic couture shapes from pink, purple and mint ribbed knits and stacked sequin puffs on straight tank skirts.

In couture tradition, the show ended with a shiny pearly white shirt over a long, lively skirt topped with a dramatic scarf/bonnet and white leather opera gloves. All of the models were shod in aggressive black or white platform Mary Janes, and many wore dark wigs that appeared shaved into a severe, neo-Goth mullet. At the rave. At the clinic. To the ballroom. Wherever these people go, they have made the choice to live a fabulous life. Indeed, the current concept of choice was the origin of Mr. Jacobs’ collection notes. We share our choices in contrast to the ongoing brutality and ugliness of a world beyond our insulated but not impervious walls. A quote from Nietzsche about art in the face of truth concludes the feelings. Mr Jacobs had chosen a Monday evening at the end of June to show his collection, when most of the fashion heavyweights are in Europe as menswear week bleeds into Parisian couture shows. A select audience seemed like the right idea.

Again, the show was broadcast live all over the Times Square Jumbotrons. This paradox of niche and mass is a way of framing Mr. Jacobs’ methodology today. An interview with Business of Fashion, published the morning of the show, painted a very optimistic portrait of the Marc Jacobs brand.

After years of brand speculation in failing health, new optimism clings to Tote and Snapshot bag merchandise and an abundance of heavily branded stuff that seems largely divorced from the heady creativity of Mr. Jacobs’ runway collections. Since last season, the Marc Jacobs runway collection has been available only at Bergdorf Goodman. Marc is one of the rarest talents we have, Linda Fargo, Senior Vice President of Stores for Fashion and Store Presentation. I don’t mean it’s necessarily underrated, but in my mind it has a level of innovation and moves the fashion needle the same way Miuccia Prada did. After the show, security quickly evacuated everyone from Astor Hall. Ms. Fargo stood with a handful of reporters backstage hoping to hear about Mr. Jacobs’ creative choices from his own mouth. But that was not an option. He too had disappeared.

