The Ultra Europe 2022 fashion collection presented for men and women





June 28, 2022 – The Ultra Europe 2022 fashion collection is here for both men and women – and it’s produced entirely in Croatia! Summer music event season is upon us, and with the region’s biggest music event just around the corner, ULTRA Europe is here to help you find the best fashion cuts. Along with a stellar lineup and fantastic production, one of the most significant and recognizable aspects of ULTRA is the full range of creative and innovative fashion from visitors from over 140 countries, making the Youth Park stadium a diverse mix of cultures and personal styles. . The ULTRA Europe Festival has become an unusual musical and fashion playground, which promotes inclusivity, creativity and authenticity. Thus, this year, a whole fashion collection for women and men has been unveiled! The main players in the latest collection are reflective holographic bomber jackets, neon leather patterns, neon tones on T-shirts, caps, backpacks and sunglasses that perfectly capture the ULTRA Europe festival vibe. . Combined with various details, they create an authentic neo-cyberpunk look. To take your outfit to an even higher level, there are also bracelets, flags, bandanas and bucket hats, which are an absolute hit all over the world this season. This year’s collection also presents a new line dedicated to one of the most famous musical programs in the world, which has its special stage in the Youth Park. Namely, the RESISTANCE program focuses on underground electronic musicians and offers the integration of an independent fashion scene with dark techno vibes. Black hoodies, t-shirts and fashion accessories such as caps with military details are just some of the pieces from this year’s festival collection. The entire textile range is produced in Croatia, from certified materials and can be purchased on the west coast in Split from July 5-12, at the camp in Omis from July 7-12 and at several locations within Park Youth. Payment is possible with all cards, and through the cashless system, and for all purchases over 300 kuna, a drawstring backpack is added to the purchase while supplies last. In addition, for any purchase over 350 HRK with a Mastercard, a 10% discount is granted. The collection was shot at the Secret club in Zagreb. In front of photographer Mario Poje’s lens were two famous Croatian models, Lana Klari and Sandro Stanojevi. Karla Glasnovi (Profokus) was the makeup artist, while Fran Brunovi (Profokus) was in charge of the hair. The Croatian National Tourist Board and Samsung Electronics Adriatic are proud partners of the ULTRA Europe festival. ULTRA Europe is held at the Youth Park from July 8 to 10 and then embarks on the islands of Bra, Hvar and Vis. Several international stars arrive in Split, including Above & Beyond, Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Alesso, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake, Hardwell, Joseph Capriati, Marco Carola, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Nicky Romero, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens , Richie Hawtin, Steve Aoki, Tisto, Timmy Trumpet and Vini Vici, and will be joined by ACRAZE, Airod, ANNA, Frank Walker, Ilario Alicante, Krewella, Sam Feldt and SOFI TUKKER [DJ set]. All information about the festival can be found on the official website www.ultraeurope.com. All photos by Mario Poje To find out more, see our lifestyle section.

