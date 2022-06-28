Fashion
African fashion designers celebrated in a new exhibition
Adorned with thousands of beads, Nigerian designer Lisa Folawiyo’s clothes shimmer under the lights.
The prints on these fabrics may echo traditional African designs, but there is a distinctive modern twist.
These are on display at the new ‘Africa Fashion’ exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
It traces clothing from the liberation years of the 1950s and 60s, when 24 African nations broke free from colonial rule, to modern designers.
It is billed as the largest African fashion exhibition ever in the UK.
“We really see fashion as a catalyst for telling deeper, richer and broader stories about the myriad of histories and cultures across the continent,” said exhibition curator Dr Christine Checinska. .
“And so we hope that our visitors come away inspired, and maybe some of the assumptions could be challenged as well. So it’s a space where you can think about African fashion, you can experience the buzz of the fashion scene African fashion, and you can leave inspired, we hope, to find out more.”
More than 250 objects are exhibited, including 70 new acquisitions for the museum.
This is part of a wider push by the V&A to increase its collection of work by African designers and the African Diaspora.
There are clothes from 40 contemporary designers in the lounge.
The exhibition wants to highlight the impact they have on the fashion industry at large.
“It was really important and in fact vital to have this exhibition at this time, because we see that it is African creatives who are changing the landscape of global fashion. That is how important their impact is in this moment. So they demand to be seen. They demand to be heard. And we see their impact spreading across global fashions,” says Checinska.
Nigeria-based Nkwo Onwuka’s outfits are made from recycled denim and nod to the West African country’s culture with the traditional gele headband.
This shimmering purple suit from South African brand Nao Serati fuses femininity and masculinity in a celebration of gender fluidity.
And from the far north of Africa, Moroccan fashion house Maison ARTC has created something especially for this exhibition.
“My piece is based on the two clothes that come from two different cultures. The first is the British culture, which is the trench coat. And the second is the burqa which is also very deep in Morocco, and in all Arab countries … In Morocco, as far as we know, it’s North Africa. And I decided to have a dialogue between the two and to give respect to the two countries”, explains designer Artsi Ifrach.
The reverse is printed with the poem “Our Deepest Fears”.
It’s a call to strive to be the best version of ourselves, despite our fear of failure or the judgment of others.
It’s a profound message and for Ifrach, fashion is always more than clothes.
“African fashion means to me: Africa. There is no fashion in Africa, there is a culture which, over the course of evolution, becomes fashion and inspires many designers all over the world. But it t was a place where the culture became so deep and so strong and we had to dress ourselves in beautiful clothes and beautiful craftsmen,” he says.
Africa Fashion opens on July 2 and will run until April 16, 2023.
***AP***
Sources
2/ https://www.africanews.com/2022/06/28/african-fashion-designers-celebrated-in-new-exhibition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google keeps political campaign emails out of Gmail’s spam folder June 28, 2022
- The CDC estimates that the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 together dominate in the United States. June 28, 2022
- Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi aka Rudra explains how he coped after first flop in Bollywood June 28, 2022
- Eoin Morgan announces withdrawal from international cricket June 28, 2022
- Eoin Morgan announces withdrawal from international cricket June 28, 2022