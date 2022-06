The Midsize movement is taking over TikTok fashion

A new fashion moment is coming to TikTok: the midsize movement. And it makes many of us feel seen For the very first time. The trend seems to pay no attention to the curated, filtered perfection of Instagram, instead focusing on providing a level playing field for anyone hoping to gain traction in the social media space; anything and everything is discussed on the platform, including the much-needed exposition of the new term mid-size body inclusivity. Raise your hand if you’ve spent most of your life struggling to find clothes that fit while hovering between a US 6 and a US 10! My hand is firmly raised. Society, especially the fashion industry, had drilled it into my head that I just wasn’t physically desirable because I wasn’t the right size (the industry term for size that is between US 2 and 6). It was also difficult for me to find clothes that fit me properly, the tops were too tight and highlighted the issues I was conditioned to hate, and suffocating jeans/pants. Due to the confusing lack of offerings for my body, I was then forced to go up several sizes, and soon I was walking around in clothes that were too baggy and ill-fitting for my curves. But these are the clothes I thought were made especially for me, so as a UK 14 (US 10) I considered myself a plus size. And I would buy exclusively from plus size retailers, which cater to a UK 18 (US 14) and up. Friendly reminder, I was a UK 14 (US 10). TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. The size disparity only hit me in the last few years when I focused on my health and fitness, and after losing a few pounds I suddenly found myself in the straight size category. Shopping seemed so much easier now. Did the clothes seem to fit the way they were supposed to or where they always wanted me to? No matter my body type. Where was the middle ground? I was not the only one to feel this. The average woman in the UK is a size 16 (US 12) and, worryingly, only 20% of clothing is designed for women who are between UK size 12 and 18 (US 814). TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. But luckily these women came together and gave way to the new midsize movement that took over TikTok. because of its crude algorithm of giving people what they want. One click of the #midsize tag on the platform, and we’re inundated with women calling on the fashion industry to set impossible standards and open wider conversations about body inclusivity. You can scroll through videos for hours in which women who share my body type defend their figure, give tips and tricks on how to dress where retailers have let them down, and talk about vital balance between nutrition, exercise and indulgence. I’m sure, like so many other women, I’m grateful to see these body-positive warriors come together and call out the world of fashion and media for how they’ve let us down.

