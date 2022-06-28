Vanessa Hudgens’ plunging black dress: photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock Vanessa Hudgens has been killing her outfits lately and her recent look may be our favorite. The 33-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a figure-hugging deep V-neck black dress with a huge slit up the skirt. More about Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa captioned the photo slideshow, Back at it. In the photos, she wore a bodycon black dress by Jason Bolden with a v-neckline that ended at the waist and revealed a loose cleavage. The dress was form-fitting and gathered at the bodice while being twisted to one side. The skirt of the dress wrapped around her thighs and had a slit on one side of the skirt that started at the top of her thighs and revealed her long, toned legs. Stars in Plunging Dresses: Photos of Halle Berry, Salma Hayek and More As for her glam, Vanessa looked stunning with her long, dark black hair parted in the middle in loose beachy waves done by a hairstylist, Danielle Priano. Her makeup was done by Hung Vango, which gave her a burnt orange smokey eye that ran along the top and bottom of her lids. A thick cat eye liner and voluminous lashes completed her sultry look. We’ve been loving Vanessa’s looks lately and just yesterday she showed off her toned abs and petite waist in a patterned thong bikini top with loose high waisted shorts and a button up top. Related link Related: Bikini Stars at Coachella: Vanessa Hudgens and More Vanessa’s blue and purple tie-dye string bikini top featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed a loose cleavage. She styled the bikini with a pair of black and white Free People Fp Movement x Everlast Satin shorts that had a chunky elastic waistband and flowy, cropped shorts. Above her bikini, she donned a super oversized and silky white button-up shirt which she chose to leave wide open and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a Jumisee Tie Dye faux fur puffy bow hat rainbow, a Mudd Pearl the Rosary Necklace and UGG Fur Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandals.

