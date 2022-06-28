Fashion
Best Maternity Dresses 2022
Pregnancy is a time to celebrate your body as you prepare for motherhood. Sure, you may look and feel a little different (you’re becoming a human being after all), but that makes the need for maternity clothes you feel comfortable and confident in even more important. We’ve picked out the best maternity dress options for every occasion, from your baby shower to that upcoming wedding.
Aside from style and fit, there’s a lot more to consider when shopping for a maternity dress. The most important thing is that you feel comfortable, says Liz Teich, stylist and mom. She suggests opting for natural fabrics like linen, cotton and even viscose and tercel, which will keep you cool in the summer.
It’s also important to consider the lifespan of the part, because oh, you won’t be pregnant forever, of course (although it might seem like that!). Consider: Will you be able to breastfeed in it? Will it withstand a growing bump? Can it take you from the second trimester to the third?
Teich also recommends playing around with fitted options to emphasize your bump. I always say embrace your figure during this time, she says. Look for details like gathers and waistbands to add definition and shape to your belly. Here are the best maternity dresses to achieve this.
Best Maternity Dress Overall
The most comfortable flattering piece we’ve tried
Best maternity dress for baby shower
Flattering, breathable option for your big day
Best Maternity Dress for Wedding Guests
A glamorous choice for those who like to be the best-dressed guest
Best Maternity Dress for a BBQ
A discreet option for hot days spent outside
Best Maternity Dress for Babymoon
An optimal playful impression for the vacation mode of expectant mothers
Best Maternity Dress for a Photoshoot
An exceptional choice to help highlight your bump
Best Maternity Dress for Work
A classic piece that makes dressing up for the office a breeze
