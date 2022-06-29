Khloe Kardashian shows off TINY frame in skin-tight pink dress at birthday dinner after raising weight loss concerns





KHLOE Kardashian flaunted her slim physique in a figure-hugging pink outfit while celebrating her 38th birthday. The reality TV star has caused concern among fans with her drastic weight loss in recent months. 4 Khloe Kardashian flaunted her slim physique in a skin-tight pink outfit while celebrating her 38th birthday Credit: kimkardashian/Instagram 4 The reality TV star has caused concern among fans with her drastic weight loss in recent months Credit: kimkardashian/Instagram Amid the controversy, Khloe Kardashian showed off her petite frame in a pink latex dress during her 38th birthday dinner with her family on Monday, June 27, 2022. The mother-of-one is accessorized with a chunky diamond bracelet and heart-shaped necklace. She styled her hair in voluminous waves and framed her features with muted makeup. Khloe was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and her sisters, Kim and Kendall, for her dinner party, which appeared to have taken place at Kris’ $27 million mansion. The Hulu star addressed her slimmer figure in an interview earlier this month, saying she’s focused on “chiselling” her body. “I trained to sculpt my body more. I like muscles. I don’t like being just thin. It’s really empowering,” she said during an appearance on The hottest. “I feel a sense of accomplishment after my workouts. Knowing that I’m working on parts of my body.” Khloe described her workout routine: “We push and pull a lot. But every time we start with cardio for five minutes. “Either we’ll do full body days or we’ll focus on upper or lower abs. The abs are always involved.” Khloe concluded, “A lot of planks, a lot of push-ups. We use a lot of weights. Nothing is really gymnastics. A bit of everything.” WEIGHTLOSS The Good American founder raised eyebrows with her shrunken frame amid her heartbreak with Tristan Thompson. The NBA star, 31, revealed earlier this year that he secretly fathered a son with his mistress, fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31. Tristan confirmed in January that he was Theo’s father and issued a public apology to Khloe. The athlete wrote on social media: “Today paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. CHEATING SCANDAL I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity is established, I was eager to raise our son amicably. “I sincerely apologize to anyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in public and in private.” He then turned his attention directly to his ex, writing, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. Tristan admitted to meeting Maralee for sex on several occasions while dating Khloe exclusively. The TV personality and athlete share a four-year-old daughter, True, while Tristan is also the father of a son, Prince, five, with ex Jordan Craig. 4 Khloe celebrated her birthday with her mom Kris Jenner Credit: kimkardashian/Instagram 4 She posed with her daughter True, four, and her niece Chicago, four Credit: kimkardashian/Instagram

