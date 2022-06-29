Bacardi uses QR codes to create portable scrapbook





Bacardi wants people to support emerging artists by putting on a wearable album. The branded product incorporates QR codes, encouraging viewers to pull out their phones and discover new songs, simply by scanning the decorated garments. This is part of the Music Liberates Music rum brands program which aims to help underrepresented artists gain recognition. According to Bacardi, with a new song being released every second of the day in the summer, it can be incredibly difficult for new artists to break through. So Bacardi has teamed up with high-end streetwear designer NAHMIAS and Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da to revolutionize the way we discover and deliver music. Boi-1da selected artists for the program, and Doni Nahmias, founder and fashion designer of NAHMIAS, promoted them by creating a four-piece capsule collection. The gender-neutral apparel consists of a hat, t-shirt, hoodie, and jacket, all featuring a design with built-in QR technology serving as an innovative music distribution model. Asexual fashion is increasingly popular and these designs feature a Bacardi-inspired Caribbean twist with West Coast influences. As a newcomer to my own industry, I was thrilled to be a part of the latest iteration of Music Liberates Music and had a lot of fun combining my signature aesthetic with Bacardi’s tropical vibes to bring this collection and the QR component tech to life, says Nahmias. The line paraded on June 23 during the NAHMIAS Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The program code and phone call policy has received a lot of attention. This next class of Music Liberates Music artists has raw talent and passion that I’ve seen firsthand, Boi-1da said. As someone who’s been in the music business for a long time, I’m thrilled that they’re not only growing as artists, but getting the exposure they deserve. Fans wearing the collection are enticed to attract QR scanners and streamers with the promise of other musical perks. They have the chance to win free concert tickets for each photo taken of their clothes. Featured artists including Ric Wilson, BenjiFlow, and K.ZIA benefit from publicity and streams. Additionally, 100% of net proceeds from the collection go to the emerging talent roster. QR codes have been around for a while, but during the pandemic they have made a comeback partly because of improved smartphone technology and partly because of the increased desire for contactless technology. Today, brands use codes to help share a product’s sustainability details or to add interactive elements to promotional products, as Bacardi did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asicentral.com/news/web-exclusive/june-2022/bacardi-uses-qr-codes-to-create-wearable-album/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos