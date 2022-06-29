Myntra incorporates five ultra-trendy international haute couture labels





Myntra has announced the launch of five international high fashion brands, as part of its initiative to expand its global fashion assortment by curating a special collection of chic and trendy fashion and lifestyle brands. Newly launched brands NA-KD, Miss Poem, OXXO, I Saw It First and LC Waikiki will be showcased at a standalone brand store on Myntra to showcase the new assortment of styles from the high fashion brands. Myntra’s international brand portfolio hosts over 30,000 styles across an array of leading and popular brands, hosting one of the largest collections of global brands under one roof for shoppers in India. One of the brands, design-focused Miss Poem of Turkey, established in 1994, boasts of a “youthful vision” for fashion and offers products for the quirky and fashionable Gen Z audience, at an ASP of Rs 1,000. With over 120 stores globally, the brand offers stylish dresses, printed tops and quirky t-shirts on Myntra. Another popular Turkish brand, OXXO, creates unique and sustainable fashion for girls and women aged 16 to 45, at an ASP of Rs 2,000. Categories on this brand’s Myntra include basic tops, relaxed bottoms, well-fitting jeans, and flowy dresses, making it a favorite among shoppers looking for fresh, on-trend fashion. Manchester-based label I Saw It First offers edgy high fashion looks that include bodycon dresses, printed crop tops and flowing skirts. The brand caters to a wide female audience, offering products across sizes, ages and identities while drawing inspiration from the ramps of Paris to the beach clubs of Ibiza. Offering a multitude of styles, the brand adds to the distinct collection of fashion available on the platform. Swedish high fashion brand, NA-KD, is another exemplary addition to the collection of international brands on Myntra, with its motto of reinventing sustainable fashion for next-generation shoppers, being a favorite among conscious consumers. consumers. The brand’s ‘romantic chic’, ‘boss lady’, ‘rock sharp’ and ‘street smart’ collections feature contemporary dresses and tops for fashion enthusiasts in a wide selection of styles. With an ASP of around Rs 2000 for both labels, they are poised to compete with other sought-after international brands in the country. LC Waikiki, originating in Turkey and available in 50 countries, is currently aimed at children and is available at an ASP of Rs 1200. Founded in 1988, the brand is a recognized leader in the ready-to-wear industry, with more than 1000 stores present. globally. The brand will also be adding an assortment of women’s styles to Myntra in the coming months, across chic dresses, flattering tops and breezy skirts in warm, sunny tones, among others. The addition of the five labels to Myntras’ extensive portfolio of global brands adds to the size and variety of the platforms offering, driving deeper consumer engagement and higher traffic. Myntra’s international brand portfolio is currently experiencing a significant increase in demand, driven by the increasingly fashion-conscious mobile cohort. As the brands are poised for success among the Gen Z cohort, Myntra will focus on delivering the best assortment of emerging international brands over the next 12 months to its forward-thinking shoppers. Jayanti Ganguly, Business Head – International Brands and Marketplace, Myntra said: Our core expertise lies in understanding the changing fashion needs and preferences of shoppers, driving us to explore, innovate and democratize fashion. With competitive pricing, on-trend styles, and global appeal, the addition of high fashion brands provides ample opportunity to meet the needs of our shopper base, especially the Gen-Z cohort, on the platform at looking for new styles. Our Spotlight program aims to solve the access and appreciation of international brands and labels among fashion forward buyers in India. The five labels were introduced under the Spotlight Program, an initiative to introduce emerging labels and international brands to Myntra, to cater to the varied needs of discerning fashion buyers in India.

