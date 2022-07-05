



say yes to the dress Season 20 is heading to TLC. At least that’s what the network claims. They broke the news to their social media followers. But did they do an oopsy? Read on for more news and more on the upcoming season. How many seasons of say yes to the dress are there? According to Google and TLC’s official websitethere are currently 20 seasons of say yes to the dress. Season 20, Episode 1 premiered on July 17, 2021. It is unknown if this is the second part of Season 20. TLC never said that Season 20 was split into two parts at the time. from last year’s announcement. Perhaps the network regrets not giving the show a proper 20th season. The hit TLC series debuted in 2007 with the goal of giving brides-to-be their perfect dress at famed Kleinfeld’s in New York City. Over the past 20 seasons, thousands of women have appeared on the show to say “yes” to the dress. Most of them have overcome difficulties in their lives, while others have faced rude remarks from their friends or family members. There are also concerns about the budget and the pressure to have the perfect wedding. The show showed a wide range of women who have a story worth sharing. In January 2022, The list and Nilsen Report teased that season 21 of say yes to the dress was coming soon to TLC. The new season should see the return of in-person meetings and a fresh start at Kleinfeld. Season 20 of say yes to clothing come to TLC? A few days ago, TLC announced on their official social media accounts that say yes to the dress Season 20 will air on Saturday, July 9. It’s in about a week. The short excerpt on Instagram shows consultant Randy Fenoli speaking to one of the clients. He should make his return to the series. Randy knows how to make brides happy. Unfortunately, Season 20 was different from previous seasons. Randy had to assume the virtual shopping experience to keep his customers safe. They had to follow strict safety protocols as it was filmed during the pandemic. Fans didn’t question TLC’s announcement on social media. And fans are questioning just about everything the network shares. It’s unclear why TLC is calling the new season “20” instead of “21.” Get ready for the 20th season of #SUDDENLY! For all the bling, lace and sparkle, tune in to the season premiere next Saturday at 8/7c on @TLC pic.twitter.com/UVD6raIxa0 — Say yes to the dress (@syttd) July 2, 2022 Maybe it was an easy mistake or maybe they want to forget about the previous season. The media also followed this announcement. They also call it season 20 of SYTTD. So maybe TLC wants to take the current season and make it into something big. What do you think of season 20 of say yes to the dress? Do you think that was a typo? Did you watch last season? Sound off below in the comments section. Come back with TV shows for more news on say yes to the dress. Latest posts by Chanel Adams (see everything)

