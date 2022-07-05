Fashion
Am I allowed to love Barbie again?
If anyone were to fix Barbie’s image problem, it would be Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
In the immortal words of ICT Tac: you know how men acted when The Joker came out of? The next Barbie film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and many more will be my Joker.
To say I was a Barbie fan growing up is an understatement – I lived and breathed hot pink. Every day you could see dozens of dolls lining my bedroom floor, interspersed with small clothes and even smaller shoes, looking like a colorful explosion of plastic and fabric. But a few years after switching from toys to tampons, Barbie became uncool. And not just because I was now an adult (believe me, no one feels more adult than a teenager), but because the world seemed to be turning against her, and they were pretty right.
It’s no secret that the traditional Barbie body is unrealistic. Indeed, according to Medical Daily, if Barbie were real, she couldn’t walk upright because her height, weight, height, and bust size are too disproportionate. Plus, trying to hold anything with those fused fingers and inflexible arms would be a nightmare.
So when the early 2010s saw the beginnings of the body positivity movement, Barbie was (understandably) one of the first pop culture icons to take a hit. Several studies around this time explored Barbie’s negative impact on the body expectations and self-esteem of young girls. The research also revealed how the toy perpetuated the female beauty ideal of a thin, straight, white, cis-gender young woman with blonde hair and excluded the other 99% of the population. Simply put, Barbie hadn’t evolved since the 1950s, and that was a problem.
But when the first photo of Gerwigs Barbie The movie was released in April, the internet lost its mind and apparently its memory. Nobody seemed to care so much about problematic body standards or the lack of diversity that prevailed 10 years ago. Instead, nostalgia beat the naysayers, and social media was abuzz with praise for the doll’s personification.
So what has changed? Well, a few things.
First, the 2000s are cool again. CDs are making a comeback. The Miu Miu miniskirt has gone viral. And toxic body ideals are finding a new home on TikTok, thanks to Gen Z. Nostalgia is rampant, and the wish to return to a childish state can also be seen as a reaction to these uncertain pandemic times.
Plus, in fairness to Mattel, the company that produces Barbies, the brand has worked hard to respond to the reviews. In 2016 they released four new body types; original, large, small and curved. In 2019, it introduced more natural products and braided hairstyles. And in May 2022 they released a new fashionista featuring a doll with a prosthetic leg, a hearing aid, and a Ken with vitiligo.
Then, the choice to have Greta Gerwig at the head of the cinema was a brilliant public relations decision. An icon of burgeoning feminist cinema, the director has been a vocal advocate for more women in leadership positions in the industry and has been the driving force behind the success of female-led projects such as the years 2016. lady bird and the modern adaptation of Little woman in 2019.
And according to internet whispersGerwigs Barbie the film will not turn away from the issues with the blonde-haired doll but embrace them. Rumor has it that Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) will somehow reunite outside of Barbieland and in the real world. As Barbie struggles with her new reality, Ken thrives on it (because, of course) as the CEO of Mattel (Ferrell) attempts to bring them home. But while we can’t confirm the accuracy of this storyline, we can confirm that the costumes already live up to Barbie’s legacy. From Kens “Ken” brand boxers to matching rollerblade outfits and dazzling cowboy ensembles, camp is served on a hot pink platter, and we’re all eating it!
And that’s fine. Be excited about the Barbie the movie doesn’t make you any less of a feminist or body positivity advocate. The key is to be aware of the good and the bad. Toys and movies are a form of escapism and rarely reflect reality. Would I like to look more like Margot Robbie? Sure! I am only human. But do I also have to acknowledge that she has a team of nutritionists, trainers, beauticians and stylists whose sole purpose is to make her look as perfect as possible? Also, yes. Like Barbie, it’s a fantasy and fantasies aren’t real. And as we may soon learn on the big screen, life in plastic might not be so fantastic anyway.
Sources
2/ https://fashionmagazine.com/flare/tv-movies/barbie/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Download 8D Romantic Songs | Romantic Love | Midnight Relaxed | 8D Jukebox | 3D Bollywood Songs Mp3 (37:45 Min) – MP3 Music Download July 7, 2022
- Download Mp3 Bollywood Old Evergreen Mp3 Songs Free Download Or Listen For Free [39.99 MB] ~ MP3 music download July 7, 2022
- FBI Director Wray talks about China, Taiwan, Russia and US security July 7, 2022
- The NS Health Minister does not expect the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions to affect strained hospitals July 7, 2022
- Despite dwindling support from his party, Britain’s Boris Johnson says he won’t resignExBulletin July 7, 2022