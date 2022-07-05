Am I allowed to love Barbie again?

Photograph by Getty Images

If anyone were to fix Barbie’s image problem, it would be Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

In the immortal words of ICT Tac: you know how men acted when The Joker came out of? The next Barbie film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and many more will be my Joker.

To say I was a Barbie fan growing up is an understatement – ​​I lived and breathed hot pink. Every day you could see dozens of dolls lining my bedroom floor, interspersed with small clothes and even smaller shoes, looking like a colorful explosion of plastic and fabric. But a few years after switching from toys to tampons, Barbie became uncool. And not just because I was now an adult (believe me, no one feels more adult than a teenager), but because the world seemed to be turning against her, and they were pretty right.

It’s no secret that the traditional Barbie body is unrealistic. Indeed, according to Medical Daily, if Barbie were real, she couldn’t walk upright because her height, weight, height, and bust size are too disproportionate. Plus, trying to hold anything with those fused fingers and inflexible arms would be a nightmare.

So when the early 2010s saw the beginnings of the body positivity movement, Barbie was (understandably) one of the first pop culture icons to take a hit. Several studies around this time explored Barbie’s negative impact on the body expectations and self-esteem of young girls. The research also revealed how the toy perpetuated the female beauty ideal of a thin, straight, white, cis-gender young woman with blonde hair and excluded the other 99% of the population. Simply put, Barbie hadn’t evolved since the 1950s, and that was a problem.

But when the first photo of Gerwigs Barbie The movie was released in April, the internet lost its mind and apparently its memory. Nobody seemed to care so much about problematic body standards or the lack of diversity that prevailed 10 years ago. Instead, nostalgia beat the naysayers, and social media was abuzz with praise for the doll’s personification.

So what has changed? Well, a few things.

First, the 2000s are cool again. CDs are making a comeback. The Miu Miu miniskirt has gone viral. And toxic body ideals are finding a new home on TikTok, thanks to Gen Z. Nostalgia is rampant, and the wish to return to a childish state can also be seen as a reaction to these uncertain pandemic times.

Plus, in fairness to Mattel, the company that produces Barbies, the brand has worked hard to respond to the reviews. In 2016 they released four new body types; original, large, small and curved. In 2019, it introduced more natural products and braided hairstyles. And in May 2022 they released a new fashionista featuring a doll with a prosthetic leg, a hearing aid, and a Ken with vitiligo.

Then, the choice to have Greta Gerwig at the head of the cinema was a brilliant public relations decision. An icon of burgeoning feminist cinema, the director has been a vocal advocate for more women in leadership positions in the industry and has been the driving force behind the success of female-led projects such as the years 2016. lady bird and the modern adaptation of Little woman in 2019.

And according to internet whispersGerwigs Barbie the film will not turn away from the issues with the blonde-haired doll but embrace them. Rumor has it that Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) will somehow reunite outside of Barbieland and in the real world. As Barbie struggles with her new reality, Ken thrives on it (because, of course) as the CEO of Mattel (Ferrell) attempts to bring them home. But while we can’t confirm the accuracy of this storyline, we can confirm that the costumes already live up to Barbie’s legacy. From Kens “Ken” brand boxers to matching rollerblade outfits and dazzling cowboy ensembles, camp is served on a hot pink platter, and we’re all eating it!

And that’s fine. Be excited about the Barbie the movie doesn’t make you any less of a feminist or body positivity advocate. The key is to be aware of the good and the bad. Toys and movies are a form of escapism and rarely reflect reality. Would I like to look more like Margot Robbie? Sure! I am only human. But do I also have to acknowledge that she has a team of nutritionists, trainers, beauticians and stylists whose sole purpose is to make her look as perfect as possible? Also, yes. Like Barbie, it’s a fantasy and fantasies aren’t real. And as we may soon learn on the big screen, life in plastic might not be so fantastic anyway.