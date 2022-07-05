5 bold fashion trends to rock your next vacation





Whether you like to experiment with style or keep your go-tos with white knuckles and an aversion to anything outside your comfort zone, there’s no better time to step out of the safety blanket of your basics and dive into the season’s fashion. trends than on vacation. Vacations have a million things to look forward to exploring a new city, grabbing a PTO, cocktails by the ocean (hopefully), but if you ask us, the best part of a vacation is the potential clothing that accompanies it. Whether you’re heading to the beach, the mountains, or a new country, the terrain and weather will likely be different than what your days usually entail, which means it’s time to experiment and reinvent yourself a bit. Are you going on a trip this summer? It’s time to try out the trends you’ve been hesitant to try at home without having to think too hard about why you haven’t tried them yet. (Hey, there’s no risk of bumping into your boss at the bar you’re going to or your ex at that new restaurant you have a reservation at when you’re in another state.) Give your basics a break and fill your suitcase with these bold 2022 trends that were made to be busted on vacation. 1. Crochet The crochet trend of 2022 is beach- and vacation-worthy on its own, which means you don’t have to do much to make it feel special on a trip. Go for one of the bolder choices that are trending right now, like a colorful midi dress or a backless tank top, and spin around a beach dinner or date outfit. We promise you won’t regret it.







2. Cutouts Side cuts, top cuts, the summer of 2022 has shown us that unexpected blows of flesh are one of the sexiest trends of the year. If you’re hesitant to rock it on a daily basis, what better opportunity to try it on for size than while travelling? Who knows, maybe it will make its way into your rotation once you feel the hype yourself.







3. Bright colors Even if you’re known to be a lover of neutrals, bright colors in a holiday wardrobe are a necessity, and luckily for us, just about any color that is not a neutral is at this time. To really take advantage of the trend, try coloring two bold shades like green and blue or pink and orange for a look that will be part of your holiday Insta feed.







4. Miniskirts The hottest thing in skirts? Tiny lengths. But we get it, a mini skirt isn’t necessarily the easiest thing to fit into your regular wardrobe. You don’t have to leave For Miu Miu-short level to participate in the trend. Instead, opt for one that’s a little shorter than you normally would and pair it with a tank top for easy vacation attire.



5. Platform sandals There’s a time and a place for safe, flat sandals, but now isn’t the time to take the trip you’ve been waiting months for. Instead, choose to go with the summer trend of platform sandals and pair them with any outfit you wear.



Are you going on a trip this summer? Our travel capsule wardrobe will make packing easier

