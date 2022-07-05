Claddagh Ring – The New York Times





GALWAY, Ireland Over the years the Claddagh ring, which shows two hands clasping a crowned heart, has been a token of love, a friendship ring and, in modern times, a symbol of Ireland it -same. In the old days Rings representing two hands, called fede or fidelity rings, were worn in the Mediterranean region in the Middle Ages and traders probably brought early versions to Ireland.

The crown, which appears above the heart, is said to have been introduced between the 1690s and 1700s by a Galway silversmith named Richard Joyce. (According to James Hardimans History of Galway, published in 1821, Mr. Joyce had been captured by pirates in the West Indies and sold as a slave to a Turkish jeweller, who trained him as a goldsmith.)

Although there is no concrete evidence that Richard Joyce was the first person to put the crown on the ring, said Eoin ONeill, historian and collections manager at the Galway City Museum, it is safe to say that he is credited with it, as there are no Claddagh rings. before the one we have from around 1700 which has this feature. One theory is that because he was freed from slavery in North Africa by William III, the crown was a sign of thanks and gratitude to the king.

When Mr Joyce returned to Galway, he settled as a goldsmith in Shop Street and, over time, the residents of Claddagh, a labyrinthine fishing village of small thatched cottages just outside the city walls , began using his version of the ring as wedding rings. By the 1800s, the association was so consistent that the design had become known as Claddagh. The legend There is another unproven story in Galway about the design of the crown: when Mr Joyce returned to Galway he married the sweetheart who had waited for him all his years in captivity and he made a wedding ring federated style with a crown above the crown. heart. The crown indicates loyalty between two people its fiercely romantic, said Jonathan Margetts, owner of Thomas Dillons Claddagh Gold, a Galway jeweler specializing in rings.

In Galway, most people have Claddagh rings, they pass them down, from mother to daughter, father to son, Mr Margetts said, noting that they call the design a heart and hands ring. And many brought him old rings to have them repaired. Many of them have impurities in the metal, so I had to develop a technique to work on them, he said. On display The oldest known Claddagh ring, created by Mr Joyce in the 1700s, went on display at the Galway City Museum last month. The gold band is worn, but its engravings are still clear. Mr O’Neill underlined the maker’s initials RI (the I indicated the phonetic Latin pronunciation of Joyce, he said) and the initials LcM and MrC. We don’t know who they were, he said, but it probably would have been a wedding ring for a very wealthy couple.

Also, he says, see how the heart lengthens. It looks more like a real anatomical heart than the Disney-fied version we get today.

The Dillon shop also has a small ring museum. And Mr. Margetts has the oldest known license to make the Claddagh ring dated 1750 and issued by the Dublin Castle Assay Office, so the bands of Dillon rings are stamped original. Around the world Today, the Claddagh ring can be found almost anywhere on a journey that experts say began with the Irish famine of 1845-1852. When potato crops failed, up to 2.5 million Irish people left the country, most heading to the United States. While anyone in Claddagh with a gold ring could have sold it to pay for the trip, others would have had only cheap bronze, pewter, brass or even cast rings. Many people would have kept the rings as a memento or in connection with the house, Mr O’Neill said.

And even today, Mr Margetts says, he often sells Claddagh rings to young Irish people who wear them as identification badges when they leave.

After the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York, one of the books on the tragedy, Report from Ground Zero by Dennis Smith, said more than 200 Claddagh rings were found in the rubble of the Twin Towers.

On your finger As for Claddagh rings, I would say every teenage girl in Ireland has had one at some point, Eleanor OToole, 16, a fifth year student at Sancta Maria College in Louisburgh. One day I was in a cafe with four of my friends and I looked at our hands and we were all wearing them!

And all of those girls probably know that the way you wear a Claddagh ring is as much an indication of your relationship status as anything on your social media. I wear it like this, with the crown facing my knuckle. If you’re available, you wear it like this, said Eleanor, displaying a silver version she received from her grandmother for Christmas a few years ago. If you are in a relationship, you wear it with the crown pointing towards your fingernail. Honestly, I don’t think all the boys have looked into this! A contemporary take In 2013, the overall winner of Showcase Ireland, a national exhibition presented on behalf of the Design and Crafts Council Ireland, was a minimalist version of the Claddagh ring. The design, which eliminated any detail on the hands, wrists and crown, was created by Eileen Moylan, a goldsmith with Claddagh design.

Ms Moylan said she was 8 when her grandmother gave her a Claddagh ring. It was my first real piece of jewelry and I loved it,” the 44-year-old said. But when she studied jewelry design, she found the traditional Claddagh ring too ornate.

I was inspired by Fede rings, beautiful and simple things, she says. I didn’t want to remove the hand, heart and crown elements, my rings are still recognizable as Claddaghs. Ms. Moylan, who makes all her rings by hand, sells traditional rings, but she said her contemporary designs, which start at 196 euros ($206), are her bestsellers. It only uses recycled metal: silver, white and yellow gold, platinum and palladium. Many customers like simple, clean lines, she said. I sell a lot of men’s wedding bands, they are not embellished. And so many men get my Claddagh rings as engagement rings. Claddagh fans As Mr Margetts recounts, his grandfather, Patrick, heard a knock on his door one Sunday in 1946. It was a man from the Irish Folklore Commission, asking him to open his shop for a customer in the car. It was Walt Disney.

Mr Disney was in Ireland researching the mythology that later inspired the 1959 film Darby OGill and the Little People. Mr. Disney called himself half-Irish; his great-grandfather, Arundel Elias Disney, had emigrated from County Kilkenny to North America in 1834.

In the Partners statues, designed by sculptor Blaine Gibson for the Disney theme parks, Mr. Disney has his left hand as Mickey Mouse and a Claddagh ring is on his right. Many, but not all, well-known personalities who share Irish heritage also wear the ring. Mr Margetts made an extra-wide version for Irish actor Gabriel Byrne. I sat down at my bench and welded two large rings together to create this piece, he recalls. Queen Victoria, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, and even Sarah Michelle Gellars TV character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer have been seen wearing Claddagh rings.

