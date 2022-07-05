Ukrainian artist inspires Dior couture show that reinvents a better future | Dior





What is haute couture for? This is the question that the artistic director of Dior, the Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, asked herself in these times of pandemic, war and threat of global recession. The answer, she said, was to reimagine a better future. And to create a bridge between the know-how of different cultures to collectively bring something significant. So the centerpiece of Monday’s Diors couture show wasn’t the exquisite pleated chiffon dresses or intricately embroidered cream woolen coats, but rather the backdrop of floor-to-ceiling artwork that lined the Muse Rodin in Paris, a series of cheerful, innocent interpretations of the tree of life laden with flowers, fruits and birds. These works, depicting women, the continuation of life and a bright future, according to the historic French fashion house, were made by Kyiv-based artist Olesia Trofymenko. Chiuri had discovered her this spring during an exhibition at the MAXXI, the national museum of 21st century art, in Rome, in a program dedicated to contemporary Ukrainian artists. For this couture collection, the first since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Chiuri gave Trofymenko carte blanche, and the result is that these large-scale wall pieces formed the starting point for her runway. Artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri salutes the Dior fall/winter 2022/23 haute couture collection. Photograph: Mohammed Badra/EPA I really like the symbolism of the tree of life, she said backstage before the show, wearing her famous We should all be feminists t-shirt with a black pantsuit. It means this idea of ​​the circle of life. The tree of life theme was carried over into the collection with cream, taupe, red and black full-skirted maxi dresses, which were hand-embroidered with nature motifs inspired by the works of Trofymenkos. The fact that the tree of life is a symbol present in many cultures also appealed to Chiuri, his ambition was to create a universal decorative language, a new universal pacifying folklore, bearer of hope, if you will. To enhance this concept, Chiuri also designed other folk craft details in the delicately smocked bust panels, perfectly patchwork coats, braided seams and hand-woven fabrics that gave an organic and irregular texture. By building this bridge to other cultures, Chiuri believes that the Diors workshop can be located all over the world. So not only the fine details were executed by Paris-based Diors. little handsbut much of the embroidery on the artworks and dresses was done by Indian artisans from the Chanakya Handicraft School and Chanakya Workshops in Mumbai. It is important to have this dialogue and to share these skills, she said, adding that sewing is well placed to build this bridge between different cultures. When you work by hand, you are close to humanity. Whether Chiuris’ creations will bring peace and prosperity to the world is up for debate, but judging by the number of selfies taken by viewers of the shows against the backdrop of Trofymenkos’ art, it could perhaps inspiring a welcome sense of levity and optimism for a difficult time. Dior haute couture fall/winter 2022-2023 collection, Paris. Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters Dior has seen impressive growth this year, proving immune to the effects of global news, posting first-quarter sales of $18 billion, up 29% from the same period in 2021. analysts estimate that Dior tripled its sales to 7.2 dollars. bn under its new CEO, Pietro Beccari.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2022/jul/04/ukraine-artist-inspires-diors-couture-show-that-reimagines-a-better-tomorrow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos