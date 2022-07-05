Wimbledon Order of Play Day 9: Tuesday July 5 schedule including center court matches





Will Rafael Nadal win a third Grand Slam of the year? Who will triumph in the women’s draw now that Iga Swiatek is eliminated? How far can a British tennis player go in the tournament? We are about to find out with Wimbledon entering its second week. Thousands of tennis fans will flock to SW19 to catch a glimpse of the world’s best players at the prestigious tournament with packed crowds expected each day. sports news is on hand to update fans daily on the Wimbledon schedule so you know which matches are on which ground and their scheduled start times. Wimbledon Order of Play Day 9: Tuesday July 5 Play starts at 11am BST on each court unless otherwise stated Center Court (from 1.30 p.m.) Novak Djokovic (1) vs Jannik Sinner (10) Marie Bouzkova against Ons Jabeur (3) Court n°1 (from 1 p.m.) Tatjana Maria versus Jule Niemeier David Goffin vs. Cameron Norrie (9) Court No. 2 Nicole Melichar and Ellen Perez (10) against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2) Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur vs. Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett MORE:Wimbledon prize money 2022: how much will the winner get? Court No. 3 Shuko Aoyama and Hao-Ching Chan (8) against Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko (4) Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (11) against Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2) Court No. 12 Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (6) against Denis Kudla and Jack Sock Robert Farah and Jelena Ostapenko (7) vs. Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk (2) MORE: Wimbledon 2022 Draw: Men’s & Women’s Bracket, Rankings, Grass Grand Slam Results Schedule Wimbledon 2022 Day Program June 27-28 First round June 29-30 Second turn July 1-2 Third round July 3-4 Fourth round July 5-6 Quarter-finals July 7 Women’s semi-finals July 8 Men’s semi-finals July 9th Women’s final July 10 Men’s final Wimbledon TV Channel and Live Stream In the UKBBC One and BBC Two will cover Wimbledon from 10.30am on the first day and at 11am each day following the Championships. BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app will stream Wimbledon and provide a range of ways to catch up on all the drama. In the WE, Wimbledon matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Matches can also be streamed on ESPN+, the ESPN app and fuboTV, which offers a free trial. In CanadaTSN will have the games, with TSN.ca and the TSN app as streaming options. In AustraliaStan Sport and Channel 9 will provide TV coverage and live streaming services.

