Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand wows in her black Schiaparelli dress at Paris Fashion Week

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand stunned in a 4800 little black dress as she stepped out in Paris tonight.

The princess, who is the only daughter of Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn, wore the bodycon Schiaparelli dress to Paris Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old royal attended Shocking! The Surrealist Worlds of Elsa Schiaparelli at the Museum of Decorative Arts.

The nipple jeweled tank dress is draped at the waist with brass chain straps and two brass “nipples” at the chest.

The Thai princess teamed her outfit with a gold chain necklace adorned with an ‘M’ and gold hoop earrings.

She wore a pink metallic lip and smoky black eyeshadow, her hair pulled back.

The princess also wore strappy gold sandals and accessorized with a black patent bag.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratanais has been a regular snapper during fashion week, looking more like a fashion blogger than a member of the royal family thanks to her contrasting patterns and statement pieces.

The royal, who made her fashion designer debut at Milan Fashion Week in 2004, has a degree in fashion

In 2018, she was featured in Tatler magazine in an article celebrating her work in the fashion industry.

In 2004, the princess entered the international fashion scene by presenting a collection of her brand Sirivannavari as a guest designer at Milan Fashion Week.

The royal first attended Paris Fashion Week in 2007 when she was a 20-year-old student – and was invited by none other than Pierre Balmain.

Two years later, Princess Sirivannavari received a bachelor’s degree from the prestigious Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, majoring in fashion design.

The Thai princess is known for her daring fashion choices and has in the past paid tribute to her grandmother, Queen Skirit, as a “true icon” of fashion.

In 2010, the princess left her beloved home to spend the year studying in Paris.

In an interview with Tatler, the princess named her grandmother HM Queen Skirit as a “true fashion icon”.

