Nick Kyrgios says ‘I do what I want’ after defying strict Wimbledon dress code





The 1987 Wimbledon champion told the BBC the match was “absolute chaos” and accused Kyrgios of dragging the sport down. “He took tennis to the lowest level I can see in terms of fair play, cheating, manipulation, abuse, aggressive behavior towards referees, linesmen,” Cash said. . Something has to be done about this. It’s just an absolute circus. It’s gone to the absolute limit now.” Kyrgios was asked to respond to his detractors. I don’t care, he said. I just smile. It’s so funny. Hilarious. I almost just wake up and read stuff, and laugh. And I never forget things. Whether it was three, four years ago. I have a huge chip on my shoulder. I’m sitting here in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon again, and I just know there are so many people who are so upset. None of you know me at all – people just like to have an opinion. Kyrgios also reached the Wimbledon quarter-final in 2014, when he knocked out Rafael Nadal, before losing to the Spaniard in the second round in 2019. Nadal and Kyrgios could now meet in the semi-finals. There was a time when I had to be forced out of a pub at 4 a.m. to play Nadal, said Kyrgios, who was seen in the Dog & Fox pub in 2019. My agent had to pick me up before that I play my match. on center court at Wimbledon. I’ve come a long way, that’s for sure. Kyrgios also admitted to deliberately losing serve in the final game of the fourth set against Nakashima in order to disrupt the rhythm of the 20-year-old at the start of the final set. The tactic was inspired by Muhammad Ali’s world heavyweight title victory over George Foreman in the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle, when he lay on the ropes for much of the fight before delivering a knockout. in eight rounds. At the end of the fourth, full rope-to-dope tactics, Kyrgios said. I just threw away this service game. I knew he was in a rhythm. He was starting to climb on top of me. I just wanted to destabilize him a little. It worked. Kyrgios, who was told by a fan to stop moaning during the game when he was unhappy with a line call, was once again warmly supported. He planned to celebrate his place in the quarter-finals with a glass of wine. I was telling people back home that I wanted to go for the title this year, he said.

