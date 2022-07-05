Love Island is credited with inspiring people to ditch fast fashion





British buyers seem to have been inspired by the island of lovedecision to drop fast fashion in her latest series. A new survey of 2,000 people has suggested almost half (48%) are switching to more eco-friendly shopping habits, such as buying second-hand clothes or sustainable brands. The research was undertaken after the last round of the island of love started in early June. It was announced ahead of the series that this year’s contestants will wear second-hand clothes after the ITV show announced a partnership with eBay UK. It was the show’s first time partnering with a pre-loved clothing company. the island of love typically partners with fast fashion brands such as I Saw It First and Missguided. Competitors often become ambassadors for these brands. However, the producers said the show is committed to becoming a more environmentally friendly production as the climate crisis drags on. The fashion industry has a massive and damaging impact on the environment, with over 92 million tonnes of waste produced per year. The latest survey, by online tutoring platform Superprof, bolsters eBay research which found 20% of Britons are buying more second-hand clothes than two years ago. This season, Love Island contestants are wearing pre-loved clothes (IVT) Ancient the island of love The contestant, who is also a sustainable fashion activist, said the results were very promising news. Its salon debut and the inauguration of second-hand fashion replacing fast fashion as the main sponsor of the island of lovehe said. We still have plenty more ads to run, and we’re waiting to see how the new wave of influencers choose to make their mark on social media after the show. The impact the island of love has socially and culturally in the UK is huge, as well as setting a precedent for other popular TV shows, so I’m still optimistic about other shows that might change their sponsorship and where it all will be in the next few months. In February, Staniland joined protesters in organizing a protest outside the Molly-Mae Hagues Pretty Little Thing (PLT) fashion show in London. He also regularly uses his social networks to raise awareness of the impact of fast fashion.

