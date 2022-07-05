Sithelo Shozis Durban’s July Dress Helped Her Reclaim Mzansi’s Hearts After It Was Canceled





Sithelo Shozi has captured Mzansi’s heart once again, thanks to the dress she wore at this year’s Durban July

This follows after Twitter users branded the DJ and influencer a predator after it was revealed she was dating an underage Andile Mpisane at the time.

Mzansi’s Twitter users were torn between complimenting her and maintaining the same energy and impression they had of her when the alleged grooming news became public. New feature: Find out the news exactly for you find Recommended to block and enjoy! Sithelo Shozi’s appearance at the Durban July Festival demonstrated that cancel culture does not exist. Sithelo Shozis Durban July Dress has made her way back into the hearts of Twitter users. Image

Source: Instagram It comes after the DJ and influencer were ‘cancelled’ on Twitter for dating musician and footballer Andile in 2021, who was 20 at the time, while Sithelo was 27. They have two children together, and at the time they were still together and the relationship was revealed, they already had one child. Read also Idols SAs Paxton Fielies Covers Ariana Grandes My Hair And Her Fans Can’t Get Tired Of Her Celestial Voice Mzansi called her an alleged predator after their relationship became public knowledge. According Zalebs, andile was 17 when they met, which further complicated matters as he was underage. It became old news and the label didn’t seem to matter anymore after Fruit received an outpouring of love and compliments for the extravagant dress she wore in Durban July. PAY ATTENTION: Click See First under the Next tab to see the short stories on your News Feed! @DaGreat_T said: “Best dressed woman for me goes to SITHELO SHOZI #Hdj2020 #durbanjuly2022 #DurbanJuly” @sandra07415427 wrote: “Sithelo shozi this is the tweet of the day i mean a girl arrived hot #durban july #HDJ2022” @Refilwe_April24 added: “Sithelo Shozi stepped on everyone’s neck in Durban July.” Sithelo posted the following on instagram: While some Mzansi Twitter users were drawn to the dress, others reminded them that it had been called a suspected predator. Read also Sithelo Shozi accused of copying Tamia Mpisane’s Durban July dress: ‘She’s obsessed with Tamia’ @uBongwe said: “The fruit is no longer a predator? I’m not fighting.” @Sofyfashionista wrote: “Just izolo you used to call Sithelo a predator and worse. She all mizes and slaps on a fire dress and suddenly she’s yalls Beyonce. Shedding comes and goes with your brain.” Sithelo Shozi accused of copying Tamia Mpisanes’ Durban July dress: She’s obsessed with Tamia In brief News Previously reported that Sithelo Shozi might have made Durban’s July Best Dressed list, but fans had a lot to say about her form. The star who is also mum to Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane’s baby oozed elegance in a lengthy number that showed off her perfect hourglass figure. Many praised her for her fashion sense, but others noticed similarities to the one Tamia Mpisane wore to the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards. Both stars started trending as Twitter users shared their thoughts on the two dresses. New feature: check the news exactly for you find the “Recommended for you” block and enjoy! Source: News in Brief

