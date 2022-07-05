Teen friends turned away from the Mansfield cinema screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru for a fancy dress





The pals have fallen foul of a new dress code at Mansfield Odeon prohibiting people from wearing ‘evening dress’. The friends had dressed up to see Minions: The Rise of Gru, echoing a viral TikTok trend, which shows moviegoers dressing up in costume to see the newly released Minions: The Rise of Gru, with many bringing bananas for comic effect. Matt Bingham, from Mansfield, said: My son and his friends went to the Mansfield Odeon to watch a film and were refused entry because they were smartly dressed. Register to our daily newsletter < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> The friendship group consists of Joe, Will, Jay, Caleb, Euan, Lincoln, Oliver, and Joseph. The boys are all 13 years old. Matt said the boys were initially refused entry to the screening because two of the friends were wearing smart shirts. Matt had to provide sweaters for the boys. The group was then allowed to enter. The 46-year-old said his son Joseph and his friends, all 13, were denied access to a screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru. He said: The manager told my son and his friends that they couldn’t come in because two of them were wearing white shirts. We had to go downstairs to get them to put on two jumpers, so they would be allowed in. It’s a joke because the boys had pre-booked tickets and nowhere on the website is there a dress code. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Matt Bingham shared the photo on social media. A sign at the entrance to the theater read: Due to recent disruption following the #GentleMinions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be denied entry to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. It is not known if any disruptions occurred at the Mansfield cinema. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Mansfield Soup Kitchen finds a new home but still needs your help Matt said: When I challenged the director on why, he said it was because some kids in costume were causing trouble in cinemas, so they decided to ban smartly dressed kids. Once both boys put on jumpers they were allowed in. As a parent, I understand there can be issues with this trend and sympathize with the staff if any disruptions have occurred. However, I think it is unfair to treat all young people like this because of one or two incidents. A spokesperson for the Odeon cinema chain said: Due to a small number of incidents at our cinemas over the weekend, we have had to restrict access in certain circumstances. We ensure that all pre-bookings are refunded for all affected customers.

