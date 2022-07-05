Men’s wigs: the love-hate relationship Nigerians have with hair

Wigs have been around for centuries and as women have become the majority consumers of this fashion piece in today’s world, more and more men are starting to join the fun club.

We are in the 21st century and more and more men are becoming intentional about their looks and among the many things that have moved up the trend list for men again is the acceptance of wigs.

More and more men wear wigs. 1 credit

Although it may be common in the western world, men wearing wigs haven’t really been a thing in Nigeria, as they are generally considered a preserve of women.

Women generally value their appearance, so a preoccupation with their beauty is often seen as a feminine trait. This is why men who wear wigs are often mocked and teased over this perceived odd trait.

Why more men are wearing wigs

Well, with well-known stars like the Nollywood actor, I Ogbonna, Charles Okcha and singer Pierre Psquare boldly jumping on the trend, it becomes glaring how much more important it is for men to maintain their looks.

As the world advances with attractive hairstyles, men suffering from hair loss feel the need to look convincing like everyone else. And it’s not hard to see why.

Professional Celebrity Barber Shop, @topzycut explains that men with thinning hair “sometimes feel isolated.”

In his words:

“Imagine a man walking through a room full of 10 men with a nice haircut and you’re the only person staring with your bald head. Most men want to walk around with their clean haircut because the haircut has a direct impact on mental health. Some men don’t feel comfortable with their bald heads.”

Mixed reactions to men wearing wigs

Despite the need for a confidence boost that many men suffering from hair loss, male pattern baldness, or thinning hair desperately need, there are still people who strongly oppose this trend.

In stories reported earlier by Legit.ng, comments ranging from an outright refusal to date men who wear wigs abound. Then there are men who criticize the use of wigs by men, claiming that it is something meant only for women.

Uche (fictitious name) in a conversation with Legit.ng says he’s not a fan of men’s wigs because he considers it pointless.

On his stance against wigs, he explains:

“Because wigs are work, because they represent vanity, and because I look awesome without them.”

But despite this, more and more men are jumping on the wig bandwagon and doing it shamelessly.

“I get a lot of dms from men trying to get a hair growth serum to fix their hair loss (the serum doesn’t work so I don’t recommend it)” said Topzycut.

A Nigerian doctor, Josemaria, in conversation with Legit.ng said without hesitation that he would definitely wear a wig if he needed one.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with getting a wig to take care of your appearance.

cost of men wig

However, @topzycut explains that the cost of getting a men’s wig is high in this part of the world.

“The only way to have a full hair as a man with a receding hairline is to do the men’s wig or hair unit. Honestly in this part of the world you rarely see men on a wig because of the cost. It’s a bit expensive and maintenance is very expensive and the adhesive used can make it last up to 4-6 weeks.”

According to him, to get perfect men, nothing less than 207,000 naira ($500) upwards.

Conclusion

After seeing what a little attachment to the top of the head can do for confidence and morale, who wouldn’t appreciate such an improvement?

As a man who wants to look and feel good about himself, it doesn’t matter what people think of these wigs as long as they do the job for you.

Whether it’s a bald man or a lover of lace wings, every man deserves to feel good in the look he likes best and there’s no crime in that!

