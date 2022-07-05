Fashion
Rita Ora looks glamorous in a navy satin dress at Paris Fashion Week
Rita Ora cut a glamorous figure as she arrived at theShocking! The exhibition Les Mondes Surréalistes by Elsa Schiaparelli at the Muse des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week this Monday.
The singer, 31, wore a flowing navy satin Schiaparelli gown with a low-cut neckline and spaghetti straps in the French capital, her fourth outfit of the day.
She wore a mirrored silver clutch and added a few inches to her stature by opting for a pair of black platform heels.
Going out: Rita Ora looked glamorous at the Shocking! The exhibition Les Mondes Surréalistes by Elsa Schiaparelli at the Muse des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week this Monday
The star donned a pair of eye-catching gold earrings and a chunky chain necklace.
She went for a glamorous look with her makeup, flaunting creative eyeliner on her eyes.
It comes after Rita showed off her sartorial flair as she changed her outfit three times in one day while attending Paris Couture Fashion Week earlier today on Monday.
In style:The singer, 31, wore a flowing navy satin Schiaparelli gown with a low-cut neckline and spaghetti straps in the French capital, her fourth outfit of the day
Fashion focus: She wore a mirrored silver clutch and added a few inches to her stature by opting for a pair of black platform heels
In detail: The star donned a pair of eye-catching gold earrings and a chunky chain necklace
Security: Rita was accompanied by a bodyguard at the fashion show at the museum in Paris on Monday
Bizarre: she opted for a glamorous look with her makeup, displaying a creative eyeliner on her eyes
The singer, 31, donned three distinct looks as she attended a fashion show and then stepped out to indulge in some retail therapy.
In one look, Rita donned a black strapless top with a sweetheart neckline and matching gloves as she went shopping.
The How To Be Lonely hitmaker also wore a pair of tight black pants that showed off his lithe physique.
Chasing the gold: WInnie Harlow cut a glamorous figure as she arrived for the event, wearing an all-black outfit with gold detailing
Glittering: The model wore a large gold cuirass necklace made up of a number of planet-shaped plates
Complete the look: She wore a gold chain around her waist while her heels featured gold on the front
Pink lady: Pixie Lott looked elegant in a long pink coat and black heels when she arrived for the event during golden hour
Impeccable style: The singer looked elegant in her double-breasted outfit as she carried a black handbag with her
Unique: Actress Julia Fox showed off her edgy sense of style in a white, gray and brown dress with a thigh-high slit
Queen of fashion: Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour showcased her signature style in a white dress embellished with green clovers for the evening
Also wearing a pair of black peep toe heels, Rita completed the outfit with oversized sunglasses.
Earlier today, Rita flashed her legs in a black mini dress with a zipped thigh-high slit, while adding inches to her enviable frame with a pair of lace-up heels.
She accessorized her look with a chunky gold necklace and framed her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses.
Glitterati: Rita was joined by Princess of Thailand Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya who wore a black dress with gold details
All makeup: She went for a glamorous look with her makeup, opting for a bold red lip for the show
Sensational: Rita looked amazing in a black strapless top and matching pants as she changed her outfit for the third time earlier today
Fashionista: Earlier today, Rita flashed her legs in a black mini dress with a thigh-high zip, while adding inches to her enviable frame with a pair of lace-up heels
Flawless: In her debut look, Rita showed off her toned midriff as she donned a strapless silver crop top with a sequin detail and jeweled embellishments
The Anywhere hitmaker collected her essentials in a dazzling mirrored clutch and wore her caramel tresses in drop curls.
Rita presented her first look of the day during the Schiaparelli Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show.
The star flaunted her toned belly in a strapless silver crop top with a sequin detail and jewel embellishments.
Rita also wore a pair of white pants that also featured sparkling diamond embellishment and an eye print along the leg.
Carrying a silver clutch with an eye print, Rita completed her outfit with silver bracelets and large hoop earrings.
Trending: Rita also wore white pants that also featured sparkling diamond embellishment and an eye print along the leg.
Glam: The singer seemed in high spirits as she chatted with fans and signed autographs
