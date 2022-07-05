



90 Day Fiancé recap: Biniyam and Ariela’s ex-husband Leandro awkwardly argues over how many kids she wants

Ariela’s unusually close relationship with her ex-husband, Leandro, continues to cause problems between her and Biniyam. On Sunday’s episode of 90 day financingAriela faced a pregnancy scare and things got extremely uncomfortable when Biniyam and Leandro went to buy her a pregnancy test together. Biniyam repeatedly expressed that he disagreed with how close Ariela continues to be with Leandrothat she even invited to help her shopping for her wedding dress. In Sunday’s episode, Leandro came shopping but Ariela said she wasn’t feeling well and was nauseous. Leandro then awkwardly asked her when was the last time she had her period and if they were trying for another baby. Biniyam immediately said he didn’t want to discuss personal family issues with him and Leandro backed off. Ariela said she wasn’t ready to have another baby and Leandro volunteered to go with Biniyam to give her a pregnancy test since Biniyam couldn’t drive. “Okay, my future husband and my ex-husband are going to buy me the pregnancy test,” she commented. “I think I’ll just go back to bed because I’m losing for life.” Unsurprisingly, Leandro and Biniyam’s outing together was awkward and the two described it as “strange”. During the car ride, Biniyam said he wouldn’t mind if Ariela was pregnant again and he would be happy with 10 babies. But a stunned Leandro said he didn’t think Ariela wanted 10 babies. “I don’t think you know her,” Biniyam replied. “Maybe before, like when she was with you, maybe she wasn’t thinking about a baby.” Leandro replied, “It’s true that the relationship is different but I don’t think she wants to have 10 babies. We can ask her.” When they got back to Ariela and Biniyam’s apartment, Leandro bluntly asked her how many children she wanted in the future and she said maybe one more. She was shocked when Biniyam said he wanted 10 babies. “Looks like my ex-husband knows me better than my future husband,” Ariela cracked. Ariela didn’t end up pregnant, but she was alarmed that she and Biniyam didn’t agree on so much of their future. “We’ve been together for almost three years,” she said. “You think Bini would have told me that before we were about to get married. It’s kind of like a dealbreaker. Those fundamental things that are so important that we just don’t agree on, that’s is like, how do we get past this? Later, Ariela and Biniyam went to lunch together and Ariela again tried to force Biniyam to consider being friends with Leandro, but he made it clear that he was not interested. Ariela then brought up Biniyam who wanted many more children and noted that he already had two – one with her and another son with his ex-wife. But Biniyam said he would be happy with more. Ariela bluntly said she didn’t want 10 children and Biniyam pushed back. “You and I want different things,” she told him. “You want more kids, I don’t want more kids. I don’t get along with your family, you’re not happy with Leandro. Sometimes I think you and I are really, really different and it’s going to be so hard to stay together.” Biniyam replied, “If you are afraid of the future, I don’t know why you are marrying me.” Ariela said she loved him but didn’t even know what she wanted herself. She noted that she also felt that way with Leandro, when he entered his doctoral program in Indiana and that she felt “trapped” because she was expected to do so. follow him to Indiana so he can pursue his dreams. She said she didn’t want to make the same mistake with Biniyam and told him he needed to be sure he wanted to stay with her and in America, and he noted that he wished they had more time instead of just 90 days to get married. “None of us are thrilled to be getting married as things stand,” she admitted to the cameras. “And based on the last 60 days, there’s no indication that we’re going to make any meaningful change before the time runs out.” ’90 Day Fiancé’: Ariela asks her ex Leandro to help her choose her wedding dress ’90 Day Fianc’: Benjamin wins his first MMA fight ’90 Day Fianc’: Ariela angrily confronts Biniyam’s female MMA partner

