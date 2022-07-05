



Note that all articles are independently researched and written by myself. However, if you purchase through one of the links, they may be an affiliate and I may earn a small commission. The sun is out and its t-shirt time. So a good time to check these vintage style striped t-shirts by 66 Clothing. I know, there are a lot of striped t-shirts out there. Some are even on the main street these days. But those here differ because they refer to the past rather than just alluding to it. This particular selection of t-shirts has a strong focus on the 1960s. Not exclusively, but in terms of the majority. As you would expect with a brand called 66 Clothing. So think of the Beatles of the Beach Boys of the mid-1960s, before the psychedelic 60s set in. Mind you, this inspiration is something you can probably find yourself when the designs have names like Surf Blue, Surf Larry, Macca, Ringo and others. Like I said, not quite all 1960s, with designs like Cafe Bleu and Mani showing retro influences from a bit newer realm (Style Council and Stone Roses if you haven’t realized account), but overall the 1960s dominate this lineup. You can see examples of vertices working at the bottom of the page. First up is the newly listed and Style Council-influenced Paris Match, which, like all of these shirts, is a poly/cotton blend and with a true-to-size fit. Nice thick collar too, which always pleases. Going down the page, there’s the Campus Wide (with a nod to the 1960s collegiate league/ivy era), the Surf Larry, a football influence with number 6 (Bobby Moore and West Ham) and finally, a recreation of a t-shirt that Paul McCartney wore at the time, known simply as Macca. All are similarly priced, which ranges between 35 and 39. Sizes range from small to 3XL in general. Find out more on the 66 Clothing website Going through His pimples

