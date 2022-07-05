Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Leg in Yellow Dress with Thigh Slit





Alessandra Ambrosio showed off a thigh in a yellow maxi dress in Italy. Photo credit: ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide Alessandra Ambrosio shared a photo of the stunning Italian scenery, though it was nothing compared to the beauty of the former Victoria’s Secret angel. Alessandra showed off a big thigh and her long skinny leg in a bright yellow maxi dress. The beautiful ensemble featured long sleeves, with cutouts on the sides of her abs and a very low neckline. Alessandra Ambrosio wore a yellow maxi dress with a thigh-high slit Few can pull off the yellow, but her tan skin looked radiant in the color, and she paired it with a pair of strappy gold heels. The 41-year-old, from Brazil, styled her hair in relaxed beachy waves and accessorized with a pink flower in her hair, in case the holiday vibe wasn’t obvious enough. She stood on a white balcony overlooking the clear blue water of Italy’s Amalfi Coast, with the town of Amalfi tagged in her photo. The enviable landscape was noticeable in the background, with mountains rising out of the water. Alessandra had shared the photos on Instagram, where she received more than 39,000 likes, and captioned the post, “La dolce vita [pink flower emoji] [yellow heart emoji].” Alessandra was seen standing on a balcony overlooking Amalfi, Italy In the next photo from the carousel, Alessandra stood on another balcony higher up, possibly from her hotel room, as she showed off a close-up view of her glam dress and makeup. Her gold hoop earrings and multiple gold rings were also on display. Subscribe to our newsletter ! In the last photo, the model gave a rear view, showing off her famous bum, and the back of the yellow dress which featured even more cutouts. She looked away, most likely enjoying the view of Italy. Alessandra Ambrosio posted on her Instagram Stories, sharing herself in the same dress, but rather than on dry land, she had jumped into the pool still fully dressed, clearly partying all night. She was seen dancing and sipping a drink while enjoying the music. Photo credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram It transpired that she was in Italy celebrating a friend’s wedding, as she wrote in her Instagram story, “Pool partyyyyyy to start the wedding celebrations #domandmichael.” Alessandra is in Italy with her new boyfriend for a wedding Alessandra is in Italy with her current boyfriend, Richard Lee, and had posted a romantic photo of the pair enjoying a delicious Italian breakfast from the balcony of Caruso, A Belmond Hotel (rooms cost over $2,000 a night !) The lovebirds clearly felt the love in the air as they shared a kiss and later a selfie in front of their breakfast table.

