What do you want to know

It’s Blue Angels week as the Pensacoliers begin to wind down Independence Day celebrations with one of the biggest shows of the year from the Navy Flight Demonstration Team.

After debuting the new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets last year, it’s back to business for the Blues this year with a full show scheduled for 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Information about the Super Hornet

In 2021, the Blue Angels launched their new Super Hornets jets. The new fleet of 11 jets replaced the United States. The Navy’s F/A-18 A/B/C/D Legacy Hornets, who spent 34 years with the Blue Angels.

Super Hornets are more powerful jets, especially at lower altitudes. The new jets are also 25% larger than the previous Hornet, have greater fuel capacity, can fly 40% farther than the Hornet, and stay on station 80% longer.

2022 Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Air Show Schedule

Wednesday

Breakfast with the Blues kicks off air show week around 7:30 a.m. on July 6 when the Blue Angels arrive and circle overhead to mark show coordinates and center points along Pensacola Beach.

Thursday

The Blue Angels are holding a practice show on Pensacola Beach at 2 p.m. on July 7. If you’re looking to catch the Blue Angels flying in the beautiful setting of Pensacola Beach without the crowds, then Thursday’s show is for you. Civil acts do not occur during the Thursday practice show.

Friday and Saturday

The dress rehearsal for the Pensacola Beach Air Show, including a handful of civilian flight and aerobatic demonstrations, begins around 11 a.m. on July 8, with the Blue Angels flying at 2 p.m.

The official Pensacola Beach Air Show on July 9 follows the Friday dress rehearsal schedule exactly:

Julian MacQueen will begin the civil acts portion of the air show in his large flying seaplane, a vintage 1943 Grumman Widgeon beginning around 11 a.m.

will begin the civil acts portion of the air show in his large flying seaplane, a vintage 1943 Grumman Widgeon beginning around 11 a.m. The Veteran Flight Team will be on the gulf. Hosted by lawyer and Pensacola pilot Roy Kinsey, a dozen vintage Stearman biplane pilots from across the Southeast will fly World War II and Korean War veterans over Pensacola Beach Friday and Saturday to honor them and give the tens of thousands of spectators on the beach a glimpse into aviation history.

will be on the gulf. Hosted by lawyer and Pensacola pilot Roy Kinsey, a dozen vintage Stearman biplane pilots from across the Southeast will fly World War II and Korean War veterans over Pensacola Beach Friday and Saturday to honor them and give the tens of thousands of spectators on the beach a glimpse into aviation history. A U.S. Coast Guard Air Rescue at Sea demonstration will take place near the beach jetty from an MH-65D Dolphin medical evacuation helicopter. The SAR crew consists of two pilots, a flight engineer and a rescue swimmer. Depending on the nature of the distress, the rescue swimmer will either free-fall or winch deploy to provide assistance.

demonstration will take place near the beach jetty from an MH-65D Dolphin medical evacuation helicopter. The SAR crew consists of two pilots, a flight engineer and a rescue swimmer. Depending on the nature of the distress, the rescue swimmer will either free-fall or winch deploy to provide assistance. Solo driver Kevin Coleman push the limits of his bright yellow Extra 300 SHP aerobatic plane over Pensacola Beach.

push the limits of his bright yellow Extra 300 SHP aerobatic plane over Pensacola Beach. Pilots Ken Rieder and Adam Baker with the Redline aerobatic team soar in their signature red and black aerobatic planes to perform opposing stunts and reverse maneuvers and formations.

soar in their signature red and black aerobatic planes to perform opposing stunts and reverse maneuvers and formations. Skip Stewart Stunt Driver will then impress the crowds with high-skill passes and breathtaking maneuvers in his famous red, white and black checkered biplane, Prometheus.

will then impress the crowds with high-skill passes and breathtaking maneuvers in his famous red, white and black checkered biplane, Prometheus. New to the show this year, Patty Wagstaff , the first woman to win the U.S. National Aerobatic Championship and a six-time member of the U.S. Aerobatic Team, will take to the skies over Pensacola Beach. His breathtaking performances give air show viewers a front-row view of the precision and intricacy of aerobatics.

, the first woman to win the U.S. National Aerobatic Championship and a six-time member of the U.S. Aerobatic Team, will take to the skies over Pensacola Beach. His breathtaking performances give air show viewers a front-row view of the precision and intricacy of aerobatics. Closing the civil acts, solo pilotGary Ward will fly overhead in his green and purple MX2 aircraft, presenting an aerobatic act packed with jaw-dropping maneuvers from hovering at zero speed to dives at over 250 mph.

will fly overhead in his green and purple MX2 aircraft, presenting an aerobatic act packed with jaw-dropping maneuvers from hovering at zero speed to dives at over 250 mph. There will be approximately one35-minute window for spectators to cool off and swim in the gulfbefore lifeguards cleared the water again in preparation for the start of the Blue Angels show.

The Blue Angels play

At 2 p.m., gaze toward the Gulf horizon as a famous C-130J aircraft, affectionately nicknamed Fat Albert, followed by six blue and gold F-18 Super Hornets, flies over Pensacola Beach. For the next 50 minutes, viewers will get a glimpse of the United States. Navy Blue Angels aeronautical maneuvers like the Diamond Dirty Loop, Double Farvel, Vertical Pitch, Fleur-de-Lis, Opposing Knife-Edge pass and crowd-favorite Sneak Pass. These are just a few of the breathtaking displays of choreographed precision the Navy Flight Demonstration Team has perfected over the past 75 years.

Traffic Tips

The key to finding a place where Park for a Blue Angels show, get there early. This means that if you wake up and the sun is up, you are already late. Casino beach To park The lot usually fills up around 6am on Friday and Saturday.

A tram and bus service will be available to transport people to To park East.

If you park along other roads, be warned not to park in sand. Every year, cars get stuck in the sand and have to be towed.

If you’re a Florida resident, getting a SunPass can make even infrequent trips to Pensacola Beach or any other SunPass toll easier. You can buy one from CVS, Publix, or Walgreens for around $5 and preload it for travel.

The Pensacola Beach Toll has moved to a pay-per-plate system that sends drivers a bill at a later date along with a service charge.

Getting around the Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Air Show

To help ease traffic congestion for the Pensacola Beach Air Show, the Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) is extending transit hours along the island on July 8 and adding additional buses to the schedule on July 9th.

The three free open-air carts will begin transporting customers from 7:30 a.m. on Friday and will extend their service to To park East, located one mile east of Portofino Resort, until 6 p.m. Then the regular route will resume until midnight.

From 6:30 a.m. on July 9, SRIA will have seven buses in addition to the three running trolleys and will expand its service area to To park East until 6 p.m. Thereafter, the trolleys will resume normal operation until midnight.

Trolleys will serve passengers from To park Is and To park West to Casino Beach throughout the day. After Show Trolleys Serving Portofino Resort/ To park East will run on Via de Luna directly across from the Santa Rosa Island Authority (facing east). Cart maintenance To park West will take place on FortPickens Road adjacent to The Sandshaker (facing west).

Due to heavy traffic and congestion, trolley service to access road stops (Grand Marlin, Radical Rides/Lagunas, Quietwater Beach and Boardwalk) will be temporarily suspended until 6 p.m.

Passengers will only be picked up and dropped off at designated tram stops.

Passengers wishing to return to their vehicles as soon as the air show ends must be on the first fleet of trolleys leaving Casino Beach after the show. Due to the traffic jam that occurs immediately after the air show, passengers should expect to wait up to 90 minutes for the carts to return to Casino Beach if they are not on the first trip.

What can’t I bring?

What should I bring?

Rain gear

Garden chairs, blankets

Cell phones and tablets in a Ziploc bag

Cameras and camcorders

A cooler with lots and lots of water. Beer will only dehydrate you and it’s a long day. Don’t forget the snacks. There will be thousands of people on the beach, do you really want to walk to the nearest beach bar?

beach carts

Beach umbrella

Beach hat and keep it on, you’ll look spectacular

Sunscreen and reapply often

Wear shoes, as at this time of year the sand and pavement can be too hot for bare feet.

The perfect place to see the show is at the center point, just east of the Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier at Casino Beach. Tents are permitted, but be courteous to your new neighbors for the day.