These images through the years honor and celebrate America’s independence
Today, Monday, July 4, our nation celebrates its 246th Independence Day.
In honor of the Federal holiday, Fox News Digital is highlighting joyful moments captured on film over the years.
Some date from as far back as 1919!
Check out these classic photos and enjoy them on the 4th of July and every day of the year.
4th of July is a time for patriots to shine
At a 4th of July event at Ellipse Park in Washington, DC, in 1919, two women show off their patriotic pride with an American flag and a Statue of Liberty costume.
Music and the 4th of July go hand in hand
On July 4, 1922, three boys dressed in colonial outfits embody the “Spirit of 76” imitating the painting created in 1876 by American artist Archibald M. Willard from Ohio.
The original painting depicts a trio of revolutionary soldiers marching with instruments, according to the Library of Congress.
The painting is currently in the Breeders’ Room at Abbot Hall in Marblehead, Massachusetts.
Candles are a must
In the 1930s, Fourth of July celebrants weren’t afraid to use sparklers at Independence Day rallies.
Beachgoers beat the heat
The 4th July was a popular beach day for American families.
In 1936, thousands of people took to the sands and shores of Jones Beach, Long Island.
4th of July picnics bring families together
A farming family enjoyed a fried fish July 4 off the Cane River in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
American photographer Marion Post Wolcott captured the scene for the Farm Security Administration in July 1940.
Patriotic parades entertain American crowds
Residents gathered to watch an Independence Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Attendees watched as a marching band passed through Main Street.
There’s pageantry on the 4th of July
In Pennsylvania, locals hold an annual contest called “The Queen of Candles,” which takes place on July 4.
It was started in 1942, taking place in Lititz and there is a coronation procession for the winner.
The first show was held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first candle lighting, according to the Borough of Lititz website.
Twelve high school girls are selected by their classmates through a ballot. The winner is named queen and the others are her court.
The Borough of Lititz reports that the July 4 party now draws nearly 20,000 people.
You can’t have music without dancing
On July 2, 1960, two men celebrated the 4th of July early when they danced to a live performance by a performing group named the How You Been String Band.
The the party took place in downtown Denver.
Youth groups often participate
Boy Scouts of America troops don their uniforms and carry American flags during a July 4, 1970 procession in Washington, D.C.
4th of July shows are in demand
Residents attended a Fourth of July concert at the Hatch Memorial Shell, an outdoor entertainment venue on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston, Massachusetts.
They gathered before the fireworks on July 4, 1980.
Nathans Famous is the 4th of July game
Nathans Famous Hot Dogs, the American chain of hot dog restaurants, drew millions of visitors to its Coney Island location with the annual 4th of July hot dog eating contest.
The competition started in 1916.
American flags take center stage
Two American flags were mounted on a Cadillac trunk before a 4th of July parade, held in Carnation, Washington, in 1990.
Bonus: Here are the 4th of July celebrations in the 21st century
Parades remain a family affair in the United States.
On July 4, 2000, comedian Wayne Cotter served as Grand Marshal for the Eighth Annual Hidden Woods 4th of July Parade and Party in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
Cotter made sure his son, Isaac, didn’t miss the fun and pulled him into a festive wagon.
Families seek the great outdoors
The 4th of July is a holiday that encourages families to go out.
In Silverton, Colorado, many families reunited at a local park on July 4, 2010.
Fireworks are a 4th of July staple!
In 2020, a Salute for America fireworks display was shot behind the White House in honor of the 4th of July.
The pyrotechnic show was completed by a specially lit gantry in red, white and blue.
