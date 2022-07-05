Movie Review – The Upcoming





Clean | Film critic July 4, 2022

Adrien Brody stars as the titular garbage man Clean in director and co-writer Paul Solets (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Brody) dull action film. The protagonist is the gruff, brooding archetype haunted by a violent past he cannot escape. He feels protective of a local teenage girl, Diandra (Chandler Ari Dupont), who reminds him of his late daughter. And, when a series of events puts her in the path of the son (Richie Merritt) of a violent mobster (Glenn Fleshler), tragedy strikes and Clean finds herself on the road to revenge. It’s a familiar premise that plays into the plot beats audience expectations. However, it takes almost the entire film for events to unfold. Much of the execution centers on the protagonist in their daily life. He collects trash to sell when he’s not driving his garbage truck. He goes to group therapy to deal with his past and gives Diandra sandwiches every day before school. He even paints a tagged house and feeds a dog. Meanwhile, occasional scenes with the gangsters are used to demonstrate just how incredibly cruel they are. However, it takes what seems like an eternity for these plot threads to collide, and the ensuing climax isn’t worth the wait. Gory, cheesy one-liners abound as Clean gleefully slaughters henchmen in the final twenty minutes, though the carnage has a floaty, clumsy quality that doesn’t leave the visceral impact the finale aims for. A bigger problem with this film is that it takes itself far too seriously. The protagonist is basically Travis Bickle if he had a different calling. Like Bickle, Clean speaks of his displeasure with the crime-ridden streets as he walks through them in the early morning, a moody jazz soundtrack setting the scene. The cleaning job could even be seen as another manifestation of his desire to clean up the streets. But Taxi driver this movie is not. The key characters are all exaggerated stereotypes to the point of parody, and the scripts’ reluctance to acknowledge the ridiculousness of the roster or characters or have fun along the way with its premise results in an extremely boring affair. Andre Murray To clean releases in select theaters on the 4the July 2022. Watch the trailer for To clean here:

