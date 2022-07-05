Fashion fans love Primark’s silky evening sets – but they don’t make it into the normal clothing aisles

EVERYONE knows Primark is one to watch when it comes to the latest fashion arrivals.

But people started looking outside the usual clothing aisles for gorgeous gems – and found them in the sleepwear section.

6 Joanne Ixer took to TikTok to show off her latest discount purchase – a dress from Primark she found in the sleepwear section Credit: TikTok/@joanneixer

6 She paired the dress with a pair of strappy white heels Credit: TikTok/@joanneixer

6 Lisa looked stunning in this 16 set which she picked up at her local Primark and paired it with raffia style sandals and a matching bag. Credit: TikTok/@lisa_nellie_dottiexx

6 Amy Kent wore a pajama shirt from Primark’s sleepwear collection with pink satin trousers to a Harry Styles concert Credit: TikTok/@amydaisykent

Fashionista Joanne Ixer took to her TikTok page to share one of her Primark pajama purchases – a 12 print silk nightgown.

However, instead of looking ready for bed, Joanne was ready for a night on the town.

“So I just needed to show you this dress I got from Primark the other day,” she said.

“I actually found it in the pajama section, so I’m pretty sure it’s a babydoll, but look at it – it’s basically a midi dress.

“He’s got a side slit – I just put him on with these white heels from New Look – his strappy top.”

She added that she would definitely take the dress when she goes on holiday, and “not wear it to bed either – to actually wear it out”.

“I bought this last week thinking it was a dress,” one person wrote in the comments section.

While another added: ‘I bought this yesterday knowing it was a babydoll but I’ve definitely worn it out.’

Lucy Kesh also picked up the nightgown and matching kimono to wear.

“This was definitely my favorite Primark discovery,” she said in her video.

“He’s basically Topshop’s dupe. His pajamas, by the way.

“Primark, you did it again. And it has pockets!”

But the nightgown isn’t the only Primark sleepwear people wear.

Lisa shared a video 6 shell print shorts and matching 10 button shirt in the same print, writing: “These primark pajamas – can I wear them?”

She then answered her own question by pairing them with a raffia-style clutch and matching sandals.

“Yes yes yes looks like a zara set,” one person wrote in the comments section.

While another agreed, writing: ‘love them don’t look like pajamas.’

And Amy Kent has found her perfect outfit to see Harry Styles in concert – again from Primark’s nightwear department.

She paired the striped satin pajama shirt with pink satin pants, the outfit matching perfectly.

“Thank you to the Primark pajama section”, she wrote on her TikTok video.

“This outfit is iconic, looks like it was stolen from Mr. Styles himself,” one person commented.

As another added: “That’s what a style icon does. See pajamas and turn them into an amazing Harry outfit.”

6 Lucy shared a video on TikTok of herself in a blue and white nightgown Credit: TikTok/@lucyk3sh