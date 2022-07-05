This documentary pays tribute to Asian women at the heart of New York fashion

Invisible Seams shines a light on the seamstresses and pattern makers who work behind the scenes of the fashion capital

These highly skilled workers deserve so much to be seen, supported and celebrated, says Nay Huang, factory manager in New York’s Garment District. She is one of eight Asian women featured in Invisible seamsa new documentary that draws the curtain on seamstresses and patternmakers working behind the scenes in the fashion capital. After investing her life savings in taking over the workshop she worked in when the owner retired, Huang found herself in charge when the pandemic hit. As lockdowns were enforced across the city and around the world, sewing machines were moved into the homes of seamstresses and rolls upon rolls of pre-cut fabric were delivered, turned into tens of thousands of pieces of PPE.

As the public took shelter from the pandemic, Huangs employees and the entire workforce of the Asian garment district faced another threat: a wave of anti-AAPI hate crimes which increased 339 percent in the United States in 2021. For the past year or so, in America, especially in New York, there has been a lot of hate crimes against the Asian community, especially Asian women. It was terrible for the community, and I was personally very moved and shaken by everything that happened, says Jodie Chan, executive producer of Invisible seams. My office is in Times Square and there was a woman who was pushed onto the rails there. I go to this station every day, you know, now I don’t wear headphones when I’m on the train, I don’t stand in the subway until the train arrives, it’s just things that are omnipresent in your head all the time. Chan was born in Hong Kong and raised in Sydney before moving to New York to study fashion marketing at Parsons. Having worked in the industry for 12 years, shed met many qualified people from all levels of the industry, but noticed that only a select few were deemed worthy of attention. He’s always been surrounded by models and creative directors and big CEOs, but it’s never really about the hands that make the clothes, and if so, it’s those much-romanticized European ateliers of Chanel and Diorshe says.

As hate crimes peaked, Chan came across Jia Li’s work via the short film. spicy village, which followed the story of restaurateur Wendy Li as she tried to keep the business afloat against the wave of COVID and racism. It was this really intimate portrait of her, in which she was interviewed in Mandarin, in her native language, and it was so beautiful. Looking at it, I thought, “I wish there was something like this, but about the Asian seamstresses I worked with in New York,” Chan says. While the film was crafted against a backdrop of racism and violence, Chan was determined that the film would not amplify stereotypical tropes of wise, voiceless women undertaking clandestine work. Not a show or a cry of sympathy, Invisible seams is a celebration of craftsmanship. We watch studio director Liangqin Chen skillfully drape, pin and fit a dress to the form, and hear the story of Fanny Huang, a model maker who arrived in the US with $600 and honed her craft to satisfy [her] own love of beauty. Modeler Inni Choi talks about the excitement of living in New York after experiencing it through the eyes of vogue and She in Korea, and seamstress Ai Qin Shi describes the sense of accomplishment she gained from making a dress for the First Lady michelle obama.

As we listen to their stories and watch them work, sound design underpins the skill and beauty of their craft, isolating the sound of thread running through fabric, scissors cutting through patterned paper, and machine needles humming. A lot of my work centers around the sensory experience of work, so it was important for me to reflect that in the film. How does muscle memory inform intuition? What’s it like to work among these machines? What goes through your head, what music or sounds do you listen to? All of these details create a big picture, says director Jia Li. Language was also important to Li, who interviewed the women in English and in their native language. [Its] respecting the dignity and humanity of everyone involved to portray and perform their stories as intended, she says.

Honoring women’s language also serves as an additional tool to break down perceptions. Too easily, people just lump different demographics of different women into these voiceless masses. When people talk about these ladies, they say they’re quiet, they’re shy, they don’t want to talk, Chan said. I’m like, did you hear them talking to each other in Cantonese or Mandarin? They are not shy! Joy Mao, a young designer and freshly graduated from Parsons is also keen to break down unfounded stereotypes. From my perspective, the reason there are so many Asian women in New York who are involved in the clothing industry is because of the immigration pattern. And because of those historical circumstances and the labor available to immigrants who didn’t necessarily speak English, the garment industry became an important foothold, she says in the film. This is why there are so many Asian garment workers in New York, not because we have delicate little hands. Oh my god this is driving me so crazy! While the film subverts expectations of who an Asian garment worker is, it also doesn’t shy away from reality. One conversation in the film, for example, shows how many women first worked in garment factories out of interwoven necessity, skill and survival, while in another Ai Qin Shi says, I dare not live in other regions where other ethnic groups live. Every time I leave 8th ave [Brooklyn Chinatown]it is as if I were becoming mute.