Schiaparelli Fall 2022 Couture Collection





Shocking! The surreal world of Elsa Schiaparelli, the high-impact exhibition, which opens this week at the Muse des Arts Décoratifs, includes pieces created by other designers in homage to the house’s founding geniuses, including Yves Saint Laurent, Jean Paul Gaultier, Azzedine Alaa and Christian The cross. For this season’s Schiaparelli haute couture collection, Daniel Roseberry, the house’s brilliant artistic director, took on the idea of ​​being in conversation with the people who inspired her so much. Earlier this year, Roseberry had an in-person conversation with Lacroix himself, which was truly inspiring, as Roseberry noted during the final fittings on the eve of his show, We talked about color, we talked of volume. We talked about [Lacroixs native city of] Arles, and for him that meant black bulls, white horses and the gold of the sun, which kept ringing in my ear. It was probably, for him, a passing conversation, but for me, I felt like someone was kind of plugging me into the wall and I wanted to make a collection that took me back to the kind of fashion I fell from in love and that period of fashion that seems, in retrospect, very naive in a way. Thus Roseberry evoked the euphoria of Christian Lacroix’s first collection in 1987 with its vertiginous poof silhouette, turns and lamb sleeves, coruscant toreador embroideries and severe matador hats. For Roseberry, ’80s nostalgia is in the air as he points out, Kate Bush’s 1985 anthem Run up that hillgiven new life through stranger things, topped the Billboard Global 200. But the collection was also informed, as Roseberry confided, by the way Elsa dressed, which meant rigorous tailoring. This was exemplified by the coat dress worn by Carolyn Murphy with trompe l’oeil drawers for the pockets, a detail that Salvador Dal himself designed for Schiap, and now a piece that will go straight from the runway to the museum exhibit and what Roseberry described as this kind of sensual body. body-conscious and body-obsessed evening wear, all built around the bustier and corset. This meant sky-high evening necklines that plunged south from the navel and cantilevered bodices, some of them bursting into the cloudy volumes that Roseberry made such a signature of her work at Schiaparelli, others so low-cut that they revealed beautiful busts spangled by Pat McGrath. with silver moon dust. Some sprouted flower arrangements inspired by the book of the designer and titan of the company Carolyne Roehms A passion for flowers, a copy of which sat on Roseberrys grandmother’s coffee table when he was an impressionable boy. Seen up close, these were remarkable triumphs of embroidery of sunflowers, roses and lavender fronds made from hand-painted and sequined silk and even molded leather on the backs of the spoons to create the petals. There were subtle homages to Elsa Schiaparelli’s own Surrealist inspirations, like the neckline of a black velvet jacket cut into a Cocteau-style profile of faces, and the crust Lesage embroideries she reveled in. A simple black velvet evening dress that resembled Roseberrys Dramatic fashion sketches brought to life was ushered into the crazy world of Schiaps through a pair of earrings dripping with bunches of golden grapes and so heavy that they were to be secured with a discreet tiara headband. Hopeful doves brought the collection to 2022. Meanwhile, Stephen Jones’ gorgeous wide-brimmed hats were bristling with what looked like fields of wheat that, upon close inspection, turned out to have been faked with glycerinated ostrich feathers. Everything was, as Roseberry himself had promised, a mix between something that seemed incredibly modern and then also wildly romantic. He certainly left audiences on a high note. Wasn’t that amazing? exclaimed Emma Watson. He gave me life!

