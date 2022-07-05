Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to national teams





The Canadian men declined to play a friendly against Panama last month, citing “unnecessarily protracted” negotiations over a new contract. Photo by DARRYL DYCK / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Content of the article Canada Soccer announces that it has made a new compensation offer to its men’s and women’s national teams.

Content of the article While we continue to negotiate confidentially with our Men’s National Team as a willing and respectful partner, we are pleased to inform the public that a revised proposal was sent out on June 23, 2022, Canada Soccer said in a statement. Monday. We remain confident that an agreement will be reached in due course. The governing body also said an offer had been made the same day to the women’s team, saying the two sides were working together to reach an agreement. Canada Soccer said it was looking to even out issues related to player pool compensation, travel policy and the setup of high performance environments between the two teams. The Canadian men declined to play a friendly against Panama in Vancouver last month, citing unnecessarily protracted negotiations over a new contract. The players have said they want a bigger share of the World Cup prize money and a full friends and family package for the tournament which kicks off in November in Qatar. On Monday, Canada Soccer also confirmed that the men’s team will play two international friendlies in Europe on September 23 and 27. Canada Soccer is in the final stages of the contract process and will announce its opponents soon, he said. The plan is also to have a final warm-up game in November, with opposition and a venue to be announced later.

