Apparently the Mediterranean diet can help overcome depression

KOMPAS.com – Diet The Mediterranean, known to be heart-healthy, turns out to have other benefits that many people may not know.

A diet focused on whole grains, healthy fats, vegetables and fruits has been shown to reduce the Depression.

Relationship between diet The Mediterranean and the depression revealed in a study downloaded The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in April 2022.

overcoming depression

The researchers initially recruited 72 male respondents between the ages of 18 and 25 with moderate to severe depression.

They were then asked to defend food habit normally or switch to mediterranean diet for 12 weeks.

After three months, the researchers then verified the respondents.

The results revealed that those who followed the Mediterranean diet experienced a decrease in depression.

The researchers found that 36% of the group reported low or reduced symptoms of depression at the end of the study.

Meanwhile, respondents who did not follow the Mediterranean diet found no signs of depression decreasing after 12 weeks.

One of the researchers involved in the study, Jessica Bayes, said the diet is something people with depression can do.