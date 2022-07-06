GFlock will net $5 billion in revenue by 2027





Local clothing brand GFlock will launch a mega campaign to launch its products globally, primarily targeting the Sri Lankan diaspora, said fashion designer, CEO and founder of GFlock, Ranil Willadarage. (Photo) Sri Lanka is in dire need of dollars right now and I believe that bringing a directory of high quality, locally made clothing to the global market can fill some of that void very quickly and go a long way in helping to save our homeland, which was devastated by the current. economic crisis. He said that his company designs and markets more than 40 new designed products every week, categorized into casual wear, work wear, evening wear, men’s wear, linen and denim and they are world-class and do not wouldn’t be the best. We have our own in-house design team and We are a fast fashion company built on creativity. We design, produce and sell ready-to-wear clothing to a wide range of customers. Despite the scale, there are only a handful of brands in the world that are capable of launching styles in this way and GFlock is one of the most unique brands among them. He said a fashion business is a business that can generate a lot of income. Founded 14 years ago in Nanjing, China, the Shein brand, with a fast fashion business model like ours, has generated annual sales of between $3.5 billion. Shein does not have any physical physical store and operates as an online platform only. Today, they ship to over 220 countries with very competitive pricing and their online-only B2C model, their annual revenue is now $15 billion!. If a fast fashion company can hit $12 billion in annual revenue in 3 years, that’s where we should find inspiration. We believe Gflock’s business model can achieve the goal of $5 billion in annual revenue within the next 5-7 years. Our other competitive advantage is the circularity of merit concept of our business model. Sri Lankans living in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe tend to spend an average of $300 to $500 as their annual clothing budget on the aforementioned foreign brands. My kind request to our Sri Lankan communities abroad is to spend your clothing budget at Gflock and place orders through our global online store, brought to you through the efforts of young creatives in Sri Lanka. I am ready to offer 51% of the shares of the company to the Sri Lankan public in 2025. He also said that currently 1/3 of the company’s profit is spent on providing a monthly package of essentials worth Rs. 8,000 to their indirect employees who work as garment workers.

