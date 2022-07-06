Emphasis on unity and community in Bay Area 4th of July parades

For the 246th anniversary of the Americas, Bay Area residents celebrated Monday with their families and communities, beginning with the beloved tradition of watching or marching in 4th of July parades, which have returned in many many cities after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With overcast skies keeping the morning temperatures pleasant and balmy, participants waved flags and donned red, white and blue in parades in Alameda and San Jose for the first time since 2019. People seemed especially eager to focus on what they cherish about the 4th of July: Shared traditions that unite the people of this country rather than causing divisions.

“It’s a tough place right now with everything going on,” Eric Mentch, 53, of Alameda, said at the July 4 parade in his hometown. This place where we all are. We went in together, and the only way out is together.

Along the sidewalks of downtown Alameda, the site of America’s longest July 4 parade, a crowd of up to 2,500 gathered two and three along the 3.3-mile route. Residents also stood on their front yard porches with American flags in one hand and their cell phones in the other. Long-time parade attendees noted that the crowd was significantly smaller than in 2019, but it was loud.

Some have attempted to make political statements about the polarization of Supreme Court decisions, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade, who ended women’s constitutional right to abortion. News was also breaking that another mass shooting had just taken place in America, this time at a July 4 parade in an affluent suburb north of Chicago. Within hours, the tragedy that killed six people sparked another national online debate about guns and violence in America.

But for the day at least, most Bay Area parade attendees seemed mostly interested in minimizing discussions of political and cultural differences.

U.S. Representative Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, Lee was among the dignitaries at the Alameda parade, along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Alameda Mayor Ezzy Ashcraft. She agreed that the divisions give the impression that the country is separating. But she said this tumultuous backdrop shows why such community celebrations are important.

“It’s very important, because we see everything that we represent as Americans here in this parade,” Lee said. Men, women of all ages and from all walks of life. The fight continues, but you see that we can be united in this.

At the San Jose Rose, White and Blue Parade and Festival in San Jose, some of the thousands in attendance expressed their gratitude for being able to reunite with family and friends for a beloved annual event after a hiatus in two years.

The only years we missed were the COVID years where (the parade) didn’t happen, said Kristina Pirlot-Grijalva. She was there with husband Henry, father Ray and other family and friends, while daughter Kailani paraded with other students from Trace Elementary School in San Jose. This is a great opportunity to get together with family.

The parade, which went down Dana and Naglee avenues before ending on the Alameda, also featured other local groups. One of the highlights was a procession of beautifully restored classic cars: Impalas, Bel Airs, Mustangs and lowriders, flexing their hydraulics along the parade route.

For Ray and Sandy Ravizza, members of the San Jose Classic Chevys Club, the opportunity to drive their ’56 Bel Air in the parade allowed them to indulge in some personal nostalgia. As Sandy Ravizza said, the car was her husband’s gift to himself in 1959. She also said, “We dated. We got married there. We took our children there from the hospital.

Christine Kamp, present with her daughters Chelsea and Courtney, believes the Rose, White and Blue Parade is important in creating a sense of community, especially in a city as large and diverse as San Jose. I think it’s just nice to celebrate America as a community, Kamp said. It’s something I can give to my daughters.