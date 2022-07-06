Fashion
Emphasis on unity and community in Bay Area 4th of July parades
For the 246th anniversary of the Americas, Bay Area residents celebrated Monday with their families and communities, beginning with the beloved tradition of watching or marching in 4th of July parades, which have returned in many many cities after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With overcast skies keeping the morning temperatures pleasant and balmy, participants waved flags and donned red, white and blue in parades in Alameda and San Jose for the first time since 2019. People seemed especially eager to focus on what they cherish about the 4th of July: Shared traditions that unite the people of this country rather than causing divisions.
“It’s a tough place right now with everything going on,” Eric Mentch, 53, of Alameda, said at the July 4 parade in his hometown. This place where we all are. We went in together, and the only way out is together.
Along the sidewalks of downtown Alameda, the site of America’s longest July 4 parade, a crowd of up to 2,500 gathered two and three along the 3.3-mile route. Residents also stood on their front yard porches with American flags in one hand and their cell phones in the other. Long-time parade attendees noted that the crowd was significantly smaller than in 2019, but it was loud.
Some have attempted to make political statements about the polarization of Supreme Court decisions, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade, who ended women’s constitutional right to abortion. News was also breaking that another mass shooting had just taken place in America, this time at a July 4 parade in an affluent suburb north of Chicago. Within hours, the tragedy that killed six people sparked another national online debate about guns and violence in America.
But for the day at least, most Bay Area parade attendees seemed mostly interested in minimizing discussions of political and cultural differences.
U.S. Representative Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, Lee was among the dignitaries at the Alameda parade, along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Alameda Mayor Ezzy Ashcraft. She agreed that the divisions give the impression that the country is separating. But she said this tumultuous backdrop shows why such community celebrations are important.
“It’s very important, because we see everything that we represent as Americans here in this parade,” Lee said. Men, women of all ages and from all walks of life. The fight continues, but you see that we can be united in this.
At the San Jose Rose, White and Blue Parade and Festival in San Jose, some of the thousands in attendance expressed their gratitude for being able to reunite with family and friends for a beloved annual event after a hiatus in two years.
The only years we missed were the COVID years where (the parade) didn’t happen, said Kristina Pirlot-Grijalva. She was there with husband Henry, father Ray and other family and friends, while daughter Kailani paraded with other students from Trace Elementary School in San Jose. This is a great opportunity to get together with family.
The parade, which went down Dana and Naglee avenues before ending on the Alameda, also featured other local groups. One of the highlights was a procession of beautifully restored classic cars: Impalas, Bel Airs, Mustangs and lowriders, flexing their hydraulics along the parade route.
For Ray and Sandy Ravizza, members of the San Jose Classic Chevys Club, the opportunity to drive their ’56 Bel Air in the parade allowed them to indulge in some personal nostalgia. As Sandy Ravizza said, the car was her husband’s gift to himself in 1959. She also said, “We dated. We got married there. We took our children there from the hospital.
Christine Kamp, present with her daughters Chelsea and Courtney, believes the Rose, White and Blue Parade is important in creating a sense of community, especially in a city as large and diverse as San Jose. I think it’s just nice to celebrate America as a community, Kamp said. It’s something I can give to my daughters.
Sources
2/ https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2022/07/04/sjm-l-parade-0705/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six during US 4th of July parade July 6, 2022
- The sheriff reveals new details about the alleged shooter in Highland Park July 6, 2022
- Three long-term injuries set to pave the way for Capitals’ off-season July 6, 2022
- Exclusive: A quarter of parliamentary staff say they have seen someone sexually harassed July 6, 2022
- Best Squeaky Dog Toy – WKBN.com July 6, 2022